New white paper launched about active and passive RFID for medical device management
RFID technology is proven to be highly effective in managing medical devices, providing a fast and accurate way of capturing asset data and automatically tracking the location. Many trusts across the UK are successfully using RFID technology and yet many more are still unclear of its applications and benefits. With little dedicated literature available to healthcare providers, Harland Simon commissioned an independent white paper writer to provide a comprehensive overview of RFID technology applied in a healthcare setting.
Designed to help those putting together a business case for RFID funding, the white paper illustrates the benefits with four case studies. These give specific examples of how trusts in England and Scotland are applying the technology to achieve a solid return on investment.
To download your free copy of the white paper go to www.rfiddiscovery.com/
Harland Simon
