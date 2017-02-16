New white paper launched about active and passive RFID for medical device management

Active & passive RFID White Paper

-- Hot of the press this month, a new white paperexplains the reasons driving the adoption of RFID (radio frequency identification), how the technology works and what to consider for a successful application. Commissioned by Harland Simon, the white paper details the wide ranging benefits of using RFID in the areas of cost reduction and avoidance, improved quality of care, improved risk management as well as increased efficiency.RFID technology is proven to be highly effective in managing medical devices, providing a fast and accurate way of capturing asset data and automatically tracking the location. Many trusts across the UK are successfully using RFID technology and yet many more are still unclear of its applications and benefits. With little dedicated literature available to healthcare providers, Harland Simon commissioned an independent white paper writer to provide a comprehensive overview of RFID technology applied in a healthcare setting.Designed to help those putting together a business case for RFID funding, the white paper illustrates the benefits with four case studies. These give specific examples of how trusts in England and Scotland are applying the technology to achieve a solid return on investment.