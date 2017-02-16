 
Retail Pharma India launches wide Range of V-Mark skin Product

 
 
anti stretch mark cream
anti stretch mark cream
 
AHMEDABAD, India - Feb. 22, 2017 - PRLog -- Retail Pharma India is an online chemist store in India. Some new Product was launched in online store and this area brand V-mark, a well knows name in skin care product. Nearly new product area high demands among exclusive product customers and that don't seem to be that simple to search out in market.

Retail Pharma India announces its launch of a new range of skin care product from the brand V-mark pregnancy stretch mark cream. These V-Mark products are high demand by very specific customers. However these don't seem to be simply available in the market. With this addition to the online portal, the web site eases the purchase of this extremely demanded brand through online shopping. Product delivery is additionally expedited all across India smart quality packing and handling.

The online store promotes nearly product of the V-Mark brand that have tried results among its customers. The product available online by their brand name V-Mark Gulab extract 2%, brahmi extract 1%, oils dudhi 1%, badam oil 1%, madani oil 0.2%, godhum- wheat germ oil 0.2%, til oil 0.5%, shea butter saturated 1% and cream base. A clear description about the use and contents of all products is available in the online store website.

The specialty of V-Mark product is the active ingredients used. They get without delay absorbed by the skin and provide wondrous results creating them customers favorite. V-Mark product provides a Useful on new and old stretch marks, Enhances natural healing & moisture, Improve elasticity of the skin, All natural ingredients. Knowing the demand of the complete within the market, Retail Pharma India has comes up with this exciting launch for their valued customers. The web site additionally runs nice offers on all new launches as a vicinity of their selling methods. The enquiries happening on the online chat platform of the web site prove the acceptance of the product launch.

Research remains being done by the complete team of Retailpharmaindia.com thus on get additional product into their cart. The aim behind all methods is to supply their customers with the best they can offer. To get additional regarding the product, visit the shop web site: - Retail Pharma India

