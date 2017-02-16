News By Tag
Ecosmob Technologies Announced to offer iOS application development services for All Apple Devices
Ecosmob Technologies has made an announcement to offer iOS application development services for all types of Apple devices.
Ecosmob Technologies Pvt. Ltd. has a team of professional iOS developers who are astute in developing any kind of custom iOS application development. With the help of this team, the company has announced to offer the custom development for any kind of iOS application. This service will be provided to different industry verticals. Also, the company will be offering simple to advanced iOS applications development which can fit into the client budget.
"We have professional iOS developers who have experience of developing custom application for different iOS devices. To name a few, we can develop an iOS application for iPhone, iPad, Apple watch and other Apple devices. It means, we are offering not only mobile app development, but also wearable app development as part of this service.", shared spokesperson of Ecosmob Technologies.
"Each iOS device has different layout, screen size and resolution. Thus, a single iOS app cannot be enough to serve all users who are using different devices. We have to make effective changes in the resolution according to the screens and sometimes even functionality to provide the best possible user experience. To give a clear example, the Apple watch has a very small interaction screen, thus, we need to have a different model and functionality compared to an iOS app which is developed to serve an iPhone user.", further shared spokesperson of the company.
As per the shared details, the professional iOS developers of Ecosmob Technologies can develop diversified applications. Below are a few examples to give you a hint of types of iOS apps the company can develop for you:
Complete mCommerce solution
Social networking application
App for retail services
Location based application
An app with GPS and Map facility
Hospital app
Hotel app
Restaurant app
Utility app
And many more
As there are so many iOS development companies available in the market, the spokesperson of the company also shared, why you must choose Ecosmob Technologies Pvt. Ltd. for your next iOS application development need?
It offers cost effective app development service
It uses agile methodology
It believes in the client centric approach
It always achieves 100% client satisfaction for its app development services
It is well known for its high quality work
It always achieves the deadlines
It has a team of professional iOS app developers with years of experience and expertise
And many more
