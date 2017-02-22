Rayna Tours participates in the prestigious SATTE 2017

Rayna Tours participates in 23rd edition of South Asia's leading travel trade show SATTE held at at Pragati Maidan. The show attracted 750 exhibitors that included around 35+ countries and 28 Indian states.

-- Rayna tours announces its successful participation in the 23rd edition of South Asia's leading travel trade show SATTE at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. The event witnessed gathering of VIP dignitaries including Union Minister of State for Tourism (IC) & Culture and Civil Aviation amongst 750 exhibitors and participants from around 35+ countries and 28 Indian states."The prestigious SATTE platform has always been a proud event to be associated with. It has worked as a catalyst for the growth of Indian tourism and travel sector and a perfect podium to showcase Rayna's exclusive offerings. India already is at the helm of travellers around the world and mega platforms like SATTE are further fuelling the growth of the tourism sector in India.", said the spokesperson from Rayna Tours.SATTE 2017 witnessed the best ever participation and has yet again proved to be a global exhibition in this part of the world. The prominent subjects covered in the exhibition included The Relevance of Thematic Tourism Routes in Fostering Regional Collaboration and Prosperity', 'Make in India and Tourism', 'Niche Tourism in India, 'India as a focus for NTOs' and 'Integrated Online Marketing & Distribution Strategy to Enhance Business' and more; SATTE exhibition took panel discussion to the global level with great insights shared by the respected jury members.Rayna tours showcased its products and services along with lucrative B2B services to attract local business players from across the country. "SATTE has proved to be a great platform for Rayna to showcase its products and services and offer the relevant benefits for the B2B and B2C customer base. We are glad and honoured to have shared the platform with so many eminent players in the tourism fraternity", said Mr. Akhlaq Kazi, Director of Business Development, Rayna Tours who attended the exhibition.Rayna Tours, founded in 2006, is an ISO-certified destination management company with offices in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Singapore, Malaysia, Pune (India). With over a decade of combined experience in different facets of tours and travel industry, Rayna Tours offers an advanced online reservation system with customized solutions and instant confirmation – all backed by a team of tour consultants with deep-rooted local knowledge and expertise.