The Ultimate Family Carnival Is Here - The Mirchi Binge Fest!

The Mirchi Binge Fest is a one of its kind family fiesta, where you're guaranteed to have a fun filled day with food, fashion, drinks, games and much more!

-- The Ultimate Family Carnival Is Here!22 February, 2017, Mumbai: The Mirchi Binge Fest is an unparalleled family festival taking place at the Mahalakshmi Race course on the 25th & 26th of February, 2017. The festival, conceptualized and produced by Trinity Entertainment, will run alongside the Poonawala Multimillion Gr III races. It is a fantastic celebration of the wonderful variety of food, drink, fashion & entertainment seen for the first time in Mumbai, infused with a variety of elements to captivate all audiences.One of the biggest highlights of the festival is the Farmer's Market, curated by Dr. Prabhakar Rao of Hariyalee Seeds. On display will be varieties of seeds, some of which are completely unheard of. From Cat Mint to Dwarf Siberian Kale, Chilttoma Grande de Ometepe to the super fiery Bhoot Jolokia, the Farmer's Market is guaranteed to spring such surprises on to you throughout the duration of 2 days!The Mirchi Binge Fest has partnered with organizations across sectors like food, hospitality and entertainment. Some of the partners include Radio Mirchi, RWITC, Kamani Foods, Oman Air and KidZania.had the following to say: "The Mirchi Binge Fest is one of the most electrifying experiences that Mirchi proudly brings to Mumbai this year. For the very first edition we have everything packed into this fun filled 2 day fest. Food and music remain to be two of the most engaging spaces for brands to engage with consumers. Our promise is to create the most unique spectacle where food, music, shopping and loads of fun activities come together to create a melting pot of diverse experiences."The festival is a brilliant platform to talk, taste, shop, learn & have fun. Attendees will have the opportunity to rub shoulders with India's top chefs from the best restaurants and like-minded foodies as you graze through your dream tasting menus designed by Mumbai's latest, greatest, and hottest restaurants. In addition, you will be privy to some of the best bands and entertainment acts put together by budding artists from all across the country."The Mirchi Binge Fest will bring a whole new dimension to one of our biggest days, The Poonawala Breeders' Multi Million. The RWITC has always promoted its race days with entertainment and style, and we are delighted at the first time association with Mirchi which is in keeping with that objective.", "The Binge Fest is the perfect avenue for fashionistas, food lovers, connoisseurs & chefs to come live their fantasies, taste the best hand-picked food & shop from best brands all together for the first time ever. Showcasing over 168 stalls in varied dimensions displaying some of the best that Mumbai has to offer, the festival promises to have something for every member of the family. We thank our partners for believing in our cause, that of uniting the Indian family by providing them with an experience of a lifetime – best enjoyed together!"The Mirchi Binge Fest has plans to spread to other cities in India this year. With an estimated attendance of 6000+ people each day, the festival is sure to be one the biggest our city has ever seen.For Further Information, contact:Jimmy Hilloo: 9920846005Aartee Thadani: 9833582930