Industry News





February 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
22212019181716

Get quality Aluminium Security Door at affordable rates

Jayee Screens has nearly forty five years of experience in the industry and providing quality products to their customers. You can get expect quality products when it comes to aluminium security doors and other products.
 
 
DANDENONG, Australia - Feb. 22, 2017 - PRLog -- When you go out to buy any product, you focus on two important things. One is a good quality product and other is affordable rates. Jayee Screens has been in the business for years and the company is able to provide both.

The company has been serving construction industry for years and all its products are of good quality. The construction industry requires products in bulk and the company is able to fulfill the needs of the industry. There is a long list of satisfied customers because of the company's proper quality maintenance. You can order Aluminium Security Door (http://www.jayeescreens.com.au/aluminium-security-doors-2/) for your construction project in bulk and it is very likely that you will get your delivery on time.

If you are looking for home renovation, you can also approach the company for its long range of products. The company is offering quality products such as shower screens, mirrors, wardrobes, roller shutters, Insect Screen Doors (http://www.jayeescreens.com.au/portfolio/flyscreen/), security grills, splashbacks, glass sliding doors, gates and fences, privacy screens, blinds, wind break doors and spare parts.

So apparently, the company has all the necessary products that required for house renovation and construction industry. Along with the quality, you will find the products with good designs. So, when it comes to splashbacks, you will get fine options. So if you are looking for classy wardrobes in Melbourne (http://www.jayeescreens.com.au/portfolio/wardrobes/), you can defiantly approach Jayee Screens to find better solution.

The company also offers special discounts on various products. On the official website of the company you can find brochures to download that have all the details of the products. You can also see pictures of each and every product of the company on the website. So it is easier to choose when you get confused between styles.

Now suppose you are not in the construction industry and you are also not renovating your house, but you just need little repair work for your shower screens and other stuff, then you can get spare parts of it. You can replace your old damaged parts with new ones. You can find wheels and components for shower screens, security doors, insect doors, sliding door of wardrobes, and roller shutters.

Along with these products, if you have concerns that can be solved by just repair, you can call expert from the Jayee Screens that can visit your house and deal with repair work. So, there is no doubt that the company knows how to take good care of their customers.

About Company:

Jayee Screens was established in 1969 and it is a family owned company. The company has long experience of providing their services in construction industry and home renovation.

