Industry News





Acro Partner Yoga Workshop for Families

Lucia Cigan to lead wellness yoga workshops that blend acrobatic flying yoga & Thai bodywork to make magic!
 
 
IMG_8223
IMG_8223
 
Listed Under

CHICAGO - Feb. 22, 2017 - PRLog -- Laughter is guaranteed as yogi's learn to fly!  Taking turns in small groups to find balance and conversation. This extremely playful practice brings kids 5 to 65 together for fitness, fun and friendship. The practice requires clear communication and encourages deep connections as groups work together to solve obstacles. Finding solutions to these challenges and protecting each other from injury naturally become the communal objective. Families, couples, friends and singles, are at ease in the mix. The unique practice brings many generations of yogis together to cultivate friendship along with community, from the ground right to the sky.

"Connecting with our true spirit and with each other unlocks magic!"  -Lucia


Lucia Cigan is well known in Chicago for teaching Acro, Vinyasa, Restorative, Yin and Gentle Yoga styles and meditation. She has become equally well known as a senior level Thai Bodywork practitioner and Shiatsu Therapist.

Lucia is a second generation, Chicago born yoga instructor and Eastern Medicine bodywork practitioner. She approaches life and teaching as artistic explorations of transformation. Lucia practices Thai Bodywork, and Shiatsu Therapy which utilizes Chinese Medicine and Acupoints. Lucia also teaches Vinyasa, Restorative, Yin and Gentle Yoga classes and workshops around Chicago's Northshore and abroad. She gives back to her community, through continued volunteer and local collaboration.

Lucia also loves to rock and ice climb, slackline, snowboard, cycle, dance and read.

Her Thai Bodywork practice and life have been enriched with influence from: Paul Fowler of Blue Lotus Thai Healing Studies, Paula Bui Level 1 & 2 AcroYoga teacher and bodywork practitioner, and Phil Blaetz AcroYoga teacher.

Lucia's Shiatsu and life take on new purpose and joy from study with Steve Rogne and Lindy Ferrigno at Zen Shiatsu Chicago.

Lucia's life and teaching have been influenced ongoing by her Goddess Guru Lisa Faremouth-Weber, Founder of Heaven Meets Earth Yoga. Last year Lisa Faremouth-Weber produced her debut documentary film "The Future of Yoga," in which she pointedly interviewed top teachers and guru's of Chicago's yoga community and beyond. Inspired by Lisa, Lucia, hopes to continue assisting in Lisa's mission to unify the

Chicago yoga community!

Lucia is excited to offer this series of workshops designed to use the healing medicine of laughter and play, alongside the benefits of yoga and massage. Her workshops foster new friendships and cultivate deeply fulfilling relationships within safe community space.

Acro Partner Yoga Workshop Series Spring Dates

Heaven Meets Earth Yoga - 2746 Central Street Evanston
Sunday February 26th 12-1:30pm
Sunday March 12th 12-1:30pm
Sunday March 26th 12-1:30pm

Chicago Oneness Center - 4003 N Broadway Chicago
Saturday March 11th 5-6:30pm
Saturday April 15th 5-6:30pm

Zen Shiatsu Chicago - 825A Chicago Ave Evanston
Saturday March 25th 5:30-7pm
Saturday April 22 5:30-7pm Earth Day Celebration!

Restorative Yoga with Live Music by Nathan Torrence

Chicago Oneness Center - 4003 N Broadway Chicago
Sunday March 19th 4-6pm Spring Equinox Celebration!

Zen Shiatsu Chicago - 825A Chicago Ave Evanston
Saturday March 25th 5:30-7pm
Saturday April 22 5:30-7pm Earth Day Celebration!

Get involved in your community! Get connected locally and globally!

Please Like Lucia 'LoveJoy' (Cigan) https://www.facebook.com/lucia.claire.1

& on Instagram Lightgypsy

Visit & Like Heaven Meets Earth Yoga Studio www.heavenmeetsearthyoga.com

and Chicago Onesness Center www.chicagoonenesscenter.com

and Zen Shiatsu Chicago www.zenshiatsuchicago.com

Lucia Cigan
***@luciayogini.com
