Superb living in premium houses at Ozone Promenade

Contact

Ozone Promenade

***@gmail.com Ozone Promenade

End

-- Ozone group has earned a wonderful name in the market for its amazing properties and constructions all over India. Ozone group has come out with a superb property by the name. Ozone promenade is full of synergy and is a product ofhigh quality living with the ease of commutation to the plushest locality in Bangalore.There are plenty of features present in the property for the comfort and luxuries of the residents. There are plenty of things that are there to keep one healthy and happy within the property. There is huge club house spread across 2500 sq. ft. of area. The community amenities include activity rooms, swimming pool, gym, library, pool tables, multipurpose hall, billiards, cricket pitch, tennis court, jogging track and many more. These amenities make living very exciting and full of fun. Kids can have a lot of fun in the outdoors. There are lush green parks everywhere with pleasant blooming flower beds which provide a spectacular view to all the residents living here. The residential apartments come in the configuration of 2, 2.5 and 3 BHK. The homes are very spacious and well designed. All modern facilities have been made available in the houses to provide comfort to the residents.The property is well-equipped with all kinds of amenities for all age groups. Be it kids, adults or senior citizens, they will all have a great time staying here. The property is spread across 5.6 acres of land area. The total number of houses is 549. There is a total of 8 blocks in this project. There are vitrified tiling's used for providing superb quality of living to the people.This property is coming up at Whitefield in Bangalore. There are plenty of commercial utilities just around this property like schools, hospitals, parks, multiplexes, hotels, etc.is an awesome property to invest in owing to its features and its strategic location.The starting price of this property is Rs. 82.58 lakhs. The property is well supported with friendly payment plans.Contact Details:Ozone PromenadeMob.No: (+91) 9953 5928 48Website: http://www.ozonepromenadebangalore.com/