 
News By Tag
* Ozone Promenade
* Ozone Promenade Price
* Ozone Promenade Bangalore
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Real Estate
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Bangalore
  Karnataka
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
22212019181716


Superb living in premium houses at Ozone Promenade

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Ozone Promenade
* Ozone Promenade Price
* Ozone Promenade Bangalore

Industry:
* Real Estate

Location:
* Bangalore - Karnataka - India

BANGALORE, India - Feb. 22, 2017 - PRLog -- Ozone group has earned a wonderful name in the market for its amazing properties and constructions all over India. Ozone group has come out with a superb property by the name Ozone Promenade. Ozone promenade is full of synergy and is a product ofhigh quality living with the ease of commutation to the plushest locality in Bangalore.

There are plenty of features present in the property for the comfort and luxuries of the residents. There are plenty of things that are there to keep one healthy and happy within the property. There is huge club house spread across 2500 sq. ft. of area. The community amenities include activity rooms, swimming pool, gym, library, pool tables, multipurpose hall, billiards, cricket pitch, tennis court, jogging track and many more. These amenities make living very exciting and full of fun. Kids can have a lot of fun in the outdoors. There are lush green parks everywhere with pleasant blooming flower beds which provide a spectacular view to all the residents living here. The residential apartments come in the configuration of 2, 2.5 and 3 BHK. The homes are very spacious and well designed. All modern facilities have been made available in the houses to provide comfort to the residents.

The property is well-equipped with all kinds of amenities for all age groups. Be it kids, adults or senior citizens, they will all have a great time staying here. The property is spread across 5.6 acres of land area. The total number of houses is 549. There is a total of 8 blocks in this project. There are vitrified tiling's used for providing superb quality of living to the people.

Location
This property is coming up at Whitefield in Bangalore. There are plenty of commercial utilities just around this property like schools, hospitals, parks, multiplexes, hotels, etc. Ozone Promenade Bangalore is an awesome property to invest in owing to its features and its strategic location.

Ozone Promenade Price
The starting price of this property is Rs. 82.58 lakhs. The property is well supported with friendly payment plans.

Contact Details:
Ozone Promenade
Mob.No: (+91) 9953 5928 48
Website: http://www.ozonepromenadebangalore.com/

Contact
Ozone Promenade
***@gmail.com
End
Source:Ozone Promenade
Email:***@gmail.com
Tags:Ozone Promenade, Ozone Promenade Price, Ozone Promenade Bangalore
Industry:Real Estate
Location:Bangalore - Karnataka - India
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
360 Realtors News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 22, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share