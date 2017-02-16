News By Tag
Saracens Recruitment Announces To Provide Supply Teachers to UK Schools
Saracens Recruitment will provide DBS checked supply teachers to schools to make sure that students receive the dedicated support required to complete each stage of the curriculum.
According to a survey conducted by the Association of Teachers and Lecturers (ATL), up to 78 percent of school staff said that they're having to stand in for qualified teachers due to budget cuts. For most schools, it is too costly to replace staff by hiring short-term supply teachers – schools in England often spend over £800 million on supply staff annually. Being one stop solution for all education staffing solutions, Saracens Recruitment helps schools to find teachers from recent PGCE graduates to newly qualified and fully qualified teachers, apart from providing supply teachers to UK schools and educational institutions. They also provide opportunities for overseas trained teachers who are working towards qualified teacher status or who have already attained their QTS.
Saracens Recruitment helps the best returning teachers and newly qualified teachers who are interested in permanent contracts to develop contact with schools in the area of their choice. From head teachers to principals, their candidate base includes teachers interested in practicing their leadership skills, as well as experienced professionals, who have worked in leadership roles before.
A senior official from the PR Department of Saracens Recruitment commented, "When a school turns to a recruitment agency to help them find supply teachers, they have to be confident that all the appropriate checks have been done. We make sure that all our supply candidates are DBS checked and that foreign supply teachers have valid working permits or visas." Further, she said, "Our main aim is to connect schools and staff with our innovative education staffing solutions in London. We aim to empower schools with the ability to recruit teachers who are passionate about education."
With the help of the extensive network of educators located across the country, they are able to provide leadership candidates to any UK school, be it in London or Berkshire. They can provide well trained and experienced supply teachers to schools and institutions on short notice. Saracens Recruitment makes the job hunting process easy and stress-free for teachers and make recruitment process simple and effective for schools, colleges, and universities.
ABOUT SARACENS RECRUITMENT
Based in Berkshire, England, Saracens Recruitment specializes in providing dedicated staffing solutions for the education sector and health care recruitment for the UK public and private sector. They provide dedicated, personal support for schools looking to find great teachers. They also provide an impeccable range of services to teachers dealing with the job and career pressures they face. Their main aim is to bring excellent staff and leading teaching organizations together at an affordable cost.
CONTACT INFORMATION
Address:
268 Bath Road
Slough, Berkshire
SL1 4DX
Phone: 01753 911532
E-Mail: info@saracensrecruitment.com
Website: http://www.saracensrecruitment.com/
Saracens Recruitment
***@saracensrecruitment.com
