Nose Surgery – What to expect after the procedure and how it works?
Many of the concerns can be corrected with rhinoplasty, such as a visible bump on the nasal bridge, enlarged nasal tip, a nose that's off-center or crooked, or asymmetry due to a previous injury.
What to expect after the procedure?
The bandaging and splint around your nose would be removed within a week following the surgery. You will experience puffiness at your face and area around your nose and eyes would be swollen and bruised for many days. Chances are that the plastic surgeon in India might recommend cold compresses for reducing pain and minimizing the swelling. Pain medication will also be prescribed for alleviating the pain. Swelling and bruising will improve after a week or two of the surgery.
You might be asked to keep your head still or elevated for the few initial days after the nose surgery. It might take several weeks to resume strenuous activities.
How well the surgery works?
The results of this surgery might be significant or minor, on the basis of the type of surgery you have undergone. It is extremely important that you and rhinoplasty surgeon agree on the similar goals. If you have realistic expectations and your chosen surgeon shares them then chances are that you will be able to meet your goal or goals. The outcomes of this surgery are permanent, though subsequent injury or any other problem can alter the appearance of your nose. The right age to undergo this kind of surgery is between 17 and 18 years in males and 15 and 16 in females.
