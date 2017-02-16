 
Industry News





Walmart Integration Marketplace, by Cedcommerce, now live on official 3dcart store

The Walmart's gargantuan efforts to scale its e-commerce platforms has made "3dcart store owners" to look for an effective and turnkey solutions.
 
 
PORTLAND, Ore. - Feb. 22, 2017 - PRLog -- Cedcommerce today announced the release of the Walmart Integration Marketplace, in-line with its range of highly popular Walmart.com integration extensions – Walmart Woocommerce, Walmart Magento & Magento 2 Integration, and Walmart Bigcommerce integration etc – on 3dcart Store. The app facilitates omni-channel selling and enabling online 3dcart sellers to offer their products at Walmart.com.

"With the acquisition of Jet.com by the Walmart in its effort to boost up its e-commerce scale has made online sellers, irrespective of the framework they use, take a look as it has opened a gigantic opportunity for them" says a visibly excited Himanshu Rauthan, Director, Cedcommerce. Also, adds, Abhishek Jaiswal, Founder, Cedcommerce "with our previous success with Integration with other marketplaces, we've learned an important lesson, that quality support is what online sellers look out for as there are several minuscule things that can be a potentially game-changer and which they (online sellers) don't want to miss out on"

1- Specifications and features: With this extension, the sellers can synchronize their 3dcart store with walmart.com, and can upload products in bulk. Also, any changes made in product inventory or information from their 3dcart is reflected at Walmart.com

2- On-the-Go Integration: This extension comes with a dedicated account manager as soon as the online manager purchase it. The dedicated account manager, then, provides expert training and makes them (online sellers) familiar with walmart marketplace integration. Also, the manager help sellers with uploading of products.

3- Pricing and Availability: Besides Cedcommerce's website, the Walmart Marketplace Integration app can, now, be purchased from the official3dcart store website ( apps.3dcart.com/Walmart-Marketplace-Integration) and is priced at 299$/year. It comes with 7 days FREE trial


About Cedcommerce:

Started in 2010, the company has been involved in over 1000 ventures of customizing solutions to address all the unique needs. Fueled by its rich experience, the company has developed family highly popular Integrations connecting online sellers with marketplaces across the diverse platforms. And it is being app being used by 1000+ sellers across United Stated of America. The company offers all the products that make selling easier on e-commerce.

