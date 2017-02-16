 
Industry News





How to change iphone ringtone - isupportnumber

Ringtone is the introductory tune which alerts users when any call is made on the phone.
 
ARDSLEY, N.Y. - Feb. 22, 2017 - PRLog -- Users also do have the accessibility to change the ringtone as per their choice whenever they feel to do so. Users should set the ringtone in such a way that it is easily audible and alert the user from a faraway place also.

The iphone comes with a default ringtone for the users which could be changed as per the need.

In order to change the ringtone, users need to go through these steps

·        Go to the settings option

·        Select the sounds option

·        In the sound option, select the option of ringtone

·        There you would be able to see different sections of ringtone

·        Among the given options select the ringtone which you want to select

·        Apart from ringtone, users can also select the alert tone which would be alert when any message is being dropped on your device

Users can also go to the store for getting any other ringtone which is not in the library. Users can also manage text tone, voicemail tone, mail tone, tweet tone, facebook tone, calendar alerts and reminder alerts in the sounds section itself.

If there happens to be any issue while changing the ringtone for the phone then users can immediately contact the customer service team where they can get assistance from the experts for their issues. Users can also visit the apple support page and look for the help there also by contacting the support experts through email or chat.

Suggested by

http://www.isupportnumber.com/iphone-customer-service

Source:
Email:***@isupportnumber.com Email Verified
Tags:Change, iPhone, Ringtone
Industry:Internet
Location:Ardsley - New York - United States
