2018 DB11 Volante – Spyshots – Specs – Price
OVERVIEW (DB11 VOLANTE)
The Aston Martin DB11 Volante, the drop top version of the slick and stylish coupe will soon debut. The Volante is expected to be really similar to its coupe counterpart although there are rumors of an entry level version. Aston have been spied testing the car which is expected to be announced later this year and go on sale early 2018. You can expect the luxury GT convertible to come with a fitting price tag upwards of $220 000.
Body and Styling
Aston have consistently been outdoing themselves in the styling department for several years now and the DB11 Volante is no exception. The Volante like the standard DB11 is absolutely gorgeous the only visible difference between the two is the soft top. The subtle but exquisite styling of the car is probably one of it's best features. There is no information on the interior although again it's likely the same as the coupe.
