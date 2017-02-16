News By Tag
New Airport Limo & Transportation Service in Toms River NJ
Jersey Shore's Top Rated Limo & Airport Car Service is offering Professional Transportation at affordable pricing.
244 Limo & Airport Car Service offers many amenities FREE of Charge to assure your ride is comfortable. Each vehicle is contains an affixed iPad for viewing movies or browsing the web. They are also stocked with bottled water, snacks and magazines to further enhance your comfort.
The drivers are experienced professionals.Unlike other limo or car services who will hire anyone that has a license just to fill a seat, 244 Limo drivers are highly experienced, trained and knowledgeable of all roads & airports. They will arrive at least 10 to 15 minutes before scheduled pick up time and assist with the handling of any luggage. Along with the dispatchers, drivers also track all flights to assure accurate pick up times and locations.
All vehicles are equipped with GPS Tracking devices which notifies the dispatch department of vehicle location at all times. It also monitors the drivers activities and driving habits which assures you, the passenger, that they are closely monitoring the drivers to maintain safety and accurate pick up times & locations. By utilizing our software and tracking system, you will be alerted via text message when the driver is en-route to and arrives at your location. You will also be given the choice for a fast & easy curbside pick up if you desire to do so.
What makes 244 LIMO different than the rest? Compare the following and decide for yourself:
* Easy Reservations either Online or by calling their Friendly & Knowledgeable Reservationists 24/7 at 732-244-5466
* Detailed Reservation Confirmations to your email within minutes Reminder Emails 2 days prior to trip
* Automatic Text Messaging to your cell phone when driver is en-route to your location complete with driver name and cell.
* Free Inside Airport Meet & Greet with sign or quick curbside pick ups.
* All vehicles tracked by GPS Tracking system alerting you to drivers location.
* Free Bottled Water & Snacks
Worldwide Reservations – 244 LIMO can reserve a limo or car service anywhere in the world for you. The Affiliate Network consists of Licensed, Insured, Experienced and Verifiable companies such as ourselves. 244 LIMO will arrange pick up at ANY airport, send you confirmations and complete billing all within our system. It is a One-Stop Booking process! The best part is.. you will also receive discounted rates.Most vehicles equipped with affixed tablet for viewing movies or surfing the web.
And yet there is more!
* Easy Payment Processing with detailed billing. gratuity is always included in final bill.
* Live Flight Tracking– your flight will be tracked live by dispatch and driver assuring you that we will be there no matter when you arrive.
* Luggage Assistance – The Drivers/Chauffeurs are there to assist with your luggage at airport and home.
* ON-TIME GUARANTEE – 244 LIMO Guarantees the Drivers are On-Time or your next Ride is Free.
* Frequent Traveler Rewards – You will earn points on every completed trip. These points will be used towards discounts on future rides with 244 LIMO
* Monthly Contests – Your name and email will be entered into themonthly drawing for special prizes such as travel, free limo time, electronics, and more!
* Highly Maintained Vehicles – Vehicles are maintained regularly assuring a safe – uninterrupted ride to your destination.
* Licensed, Trained and Verifiable Driver/Chauffeurs. All drivers are highly experienced and go through a long detailed training process. This also includes background & drug/alcohol tests. They are fully licensed by the State of New Jersey.
* NO HIDDEN FEES!
244 LIMO can be contacted by calling 732-244-LIMO or by visiting their website at https://www.244LIMO.com
