Microsoft outlook having a lot of features in their email account service. It is a globally organized using by the most of the people however they may be in any occupation.

How to outlook mail merge from excel & word?1. Open your Microsoft Word or open an existing document in Word.2. Then type your form letter3. Go to "File", then "New" and then start a new blank document.4. On the "Mailings" tab, in the "Start Mail merge" section, choose the "Start Mail Merge", and then pick sort of merging which you'd like to run.5. Then, switch "Select Recipients" and then choose "Use an Existing List".6. Now, you have to browse to your Excel spreadsheet and Word document which you created previously, and then press "Open" button.• In the "Select Table" window, hit on the name of the sheet which contains your recipient's information. You can open Sheet1, Sheet2, and Sheet3 according to your needs. But, correct is to use Sheet1 for information. Press on "OK".• In the Word, compose the message, go back to the "Home" ribbon to add formatting like italics, bold, font colors, and headings.• You can customize the contents of your message, so go to "Mailings" ribbon, and then hit on "insert Merge Field" menu. Then choose the field containing the data which you want to insert. Then "save" it.• On the Mailings tab, Hit on "Preview Results" and ensure the recipient's data correctly appear in the letter.• Then hit on "Finish and Merge" button, then your messages will appear in your "Sent Mail folder" in Outlook. Press on "Save".