February 2017





Global Massive Open Online Course Market

Bharat Book Bureau provides the report; on "Global Massive Open Online Course Market Research Report". This Report focuses on consumption, market share and growth rate of Massive Open Online Course in each application.
 
 
NAVI MUMBAI, India - Feb. 22, 2017 - PRLog -- This report studies Massive Open Online Course in Global market, especially in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India, focuses on top manufacturers in global market, with capacity, production, price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer, covering

Absolute Software
2U
Academic Partnerships
Apple Inc.
Cengage Learning
Codecademy
Coursera Inc.
Degreed
Education Portal
EdX
Elsevier
EmbanetCompass, LLC
FutureLearn, Ltd.
Instructure Inc.
Khan Academy
Lynda.com
Piazza Technologies, Inc.
ProctorU Inc.
SMARTHINKING, Inc.
StraighterLine
The Saylor Foundation
Udacity, Inc.
Udemy

Market Segment by Regions, this report splits Global into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate of Massive Open Online Course in these regions, from 2011 to 2021 (forecast), like
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India

Split by product type, with production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, can be divided into
xMOOCs
cMOOCs

Split by application, this report focuses on consumption, market share and growth rate of Massive Open Online Course in each application, can be divided into
Personal Training
Business Training
Group Training

To Report Read at: https://www.bharatbook.com/education-market-research-repo...
Related Reports: https://www.bharatbook.com/market-research-report/educati...=

About Bharat Book Bureau:
Bharat Book Bureau is the leading market research information provider for market research reports, company profiles, industry analysis, country reports, business reports, newsletters and online databases Bharat Book Bureau provides over a million reports from more than 400 publishers around the globe. We cover sectors starting from Aeronautics to Zoology.
In case the reports don't match your requirement then we can do a specialized Custom Research for you. Our multifarious capabilities, cross-sector expertise and detailed knowledge of various markets, put us in a unique position to take up Custom Research demands of yourself.
Contact us at:
Bharat Book Bureau
Tel: +91 22 27810772 / 27810773
Email: poonam@bharatbook.com
Our Blog: https://www.bharatbook.com/blog/

Media Contact
Sandhya Nair
+91 22 27810772 / 27810773
***@bharatbook.com
Source:Bharat Book Bureau
Email:***@bharatbook.com
Posted By:***@bharatbook.com Email Verified
