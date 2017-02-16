SaleBhai Offers Mahashivratri Prasad Straight From Kashi Vishwanath Temple

Bookings for prasad from 237-year-old Kashi Vishwanath Temple Offered to Lord Shiva on Mahashivratri night; 106-year-old famous Lal Peda of Varanasi to be offered as online prasad

-- E-commerce brand SaleBhai.com, which focuses on catering to the needs of migrant populations as well as being a portal for discovery of different cultures and cuisines of India, has come up with a special service this Mahashivratri to be observed on February 24. SaleBhai has tied up with the ancient and probably the most famous temple dedicated to Lord Shiva - Kashi Vishwanath of Varanasi - to procure the 'prasad chadava' on the auspicious occasion and ship it to customers across India.The prasad that will be offered to Lord Shiva is the famous lal peda from the holy city of Varanasi - prepared by one of the pioneers of the sweet - Uday Shri Mishthan Bhandar. Established in 1911, this 4th-generation confectionary ensures that it maintains the same taste and flavours cherished for the last 106 years. The uniqueness of lal peda is that milk is condensed up to six hours until it turns red in colour.This peda will be offered to Lord Shiva on the night of Mahashivratri and shipped out the very next day on February 25. Customers can pre-book this divine prasad online on SaleBhai for Rs 151.The 237-year-oldon the ghats of the River Ganges is on the bucket-list of any Shiv worshipper, and SaleBhai - staying true to its ethos of fulfilling the needs of diaspora communities - has come up with this service for its customers.This is not the first time SaleBhai has offered special online prasad on a festive occasion. On Janmashtami last year, the brand tied up with ISKCON temple to provide prasad blessed by Lord Krishna to customers who had pre-booked it on the e-commerce platform. Over 600 orders were received from across India for this auspicious offering, and this time the brand is targeting double the number of orders.