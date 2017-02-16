Country(s)
Industry News
Former Isley Brother CHRIS JASPER Topping the UK Charts with "I Love You"
Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Inductee, Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award Recipient and Former Isley Brother CHRIS JASPER, is topping the UK CHARTS this week with the Boogie Back Remix of "I LOVE YOU" from his recently released "Share With Me" album!
"The beats are bob on, the ambience is on point and Chris' ever-immaculate vocal floats over the optimistic vibe. Little wonder that the tune's dominating the soul airwaves... one of 2017's first classics! – Bill Buckley, Soul and Jazz and Funk
Listen to "I Love You (Boogie Back Remix)" HERE!
Moving up through the charts this week, "I LOVE YOU" reached:
#1 - THE GARY SPENCE SWEET RHYTHMS CHART
#2 - THE SOULBEAT RADIO SOUL & DANCE CHART
#4 - THE UK SOUL CHART
The "I LOVE YOU (Boogie Back Remix"... an infectious dance track ... is.a remix of the beautiful midtempo ballad from the "Share With Me" album and is available for download from CDBaby, iTunes, AmazonMP3 and more!
The recently-released "SHARE WITH ME" album is CHRIS JASPER'S 14th Solo Album ... 10 tracks of soulful R&B and uptempo FUNK that is missing from today's airwaves, and is reminiscent of the music Chris wrote and produced for the ISLEY BROTHERS and ISLEY-JASPER-
Among the stellar tracks on the "SHARE WITH ME" album is Chris Jasper's beautiful rendition of the Billy Preston classic "You Are So Beautiful" made famous by Joe Cocker ... "Chris quite transforms it, giving it a real ethereal quality. Though Chris is an award-winning songwriter, he is also an accomplished interpreter of others' songs ... and he makes 'You Are So Beautiful' all his own ..." – Bill Buckley, Soul and Jazz and Funk
Also included on Chris's new album are "How Great Thou Art," a gorgeous and inspiring rendition of the famous hymn featuring Chris's soaring vocals and beautiful musical arrangement;
The "SHARE WITH ME" album is available on CD and download at CDBaby, Amazon, iTunes and more!
All of CHRIS JASPER's solo music can be heard and purchased on his Official Website where you can connect with Chris and also view photos, interviews, links and much more!
Connect with CHRIS JASPER on his Facebook Fan Page and YouTube Channel, and Follow him on Twitter!
Contact
Gold City Music
***@goldcitymusic.com
Photos:
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse