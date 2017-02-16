Enviro-Care Pest Control Announces Support For The Dad's Club 6th Annual Charity Golf Tourn

Orange County based Enviro-Care Pest & Termite Control are proud to announce their involvement with the Dad's Club Charity Golf Tournament on Tuesday, May 16th in Irvine, CA.

Enviro-Care Pest & Termite Control

The 6th annual Dad's Club Charity Golf Tournament has officially been announced for Tuesday, May 16th at the Oak Creek Golf Club in Irvine, California. The yearly fundraiser brings together multiple organizations, individuals and golf lovers to increase funding for technology in Orange County schools. Enviro-Care Pest Control in Orange, CA has announced their support and involvement, led by company President and Dad's club board member Ed Carter.

The annual golf tournament began in 2011 as a platform for parents in the Orange County area to help raise greatly needed funding for specific technology programs in county schools. As state funds become more difficult to come by, technology in nearby high schools become obsolete, creating barriers for students to stay competitive in a worldwide economy. By organizing the golf tournament, the Dad's Club has made a positive impact in student's lives while at the same time hosting an amazing afternoon that brings together parents with a common goal.

In 2016, the golf tournament raised over $15,000 for Orange County schools, and plans to double that amount in 2017. Enviro-Care and Dad's Club member Ed Carter hopes to recruit more sponsors and golfers this year to join in on the charitable efforts. Sponsorship opportunities are available for local businesses starting at just $200, and top tier sponsorship packages allow for premium visibility amongst all attendees. Golfers may register individuals, foursomes or even sponsor a local military serviceperson at the official website listed below.

Hosted in a scramble format, the 18-hole golf tournament will have a shotgun start at 12pm and include catered lunch by Berkley's BBQ along gift bags, snacks, beverage stations and an appearance by the PIN-UP Golf Girls. The evening will be capped off with a special dinner at 6:00pm followed by an auction and raffle.

"We are always excited to show support for Orange County schools and to help bring new technology into their classrooms. Schools around the county are often severely underfunded and we play our part in helping bring their technology departments up to speed." –Bob Bradley, Publicist, 714.321.1471