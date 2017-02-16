News By Tag
Natan Hamerman, Special Counsel, Kramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel LLP to Speak at TKG's event
About Natan Hamerman
Natan Hamerman is an experienced litigator and trial lawyer who represents financial institutions and developers in a comprehensive range of real estate and bankruptcy disputes. Mr. Hamerman recently represented hard-money lender Gamma Real Estate and certain of its affiliates in a trial in Bankruptcy Court in which Gamma successfully defended itself against a host of lender liability-style claims, and was able to enforce its $147 million loan agreement. The case was tried to conclusion within four months of its filing.
Mr. Hamerman directly advises lenders' in-house counsel and business personnel on strategy and implementation of comprehensive plans to maximize recovery of troubled real estate loans. He litigates foreclosure actions, and actions to enforce guarantees, pledge agreements and other security instruments. He advises clients involved in acquisitions of distressed loans in so-called "loan-to-own"
About Kramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel LLP
Kramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel LLP is a premier, full-service law firm with offices in New York, Silicon Valley and Paris. Firm lawyers are leading practitioners in their respective fields, including, in particular, the fields of real-estate, bankruptcy and litigation.
Event Synopsis:
Suits against lending institutions have proliferated of late, based on a variety of liability theories. Prime examples are the well-publicized predatory lending litigations against Bank of America, Citigroup and Wells Fargo, alleging minorities were targeted for risky, high-interest loans doomed for default. However, commercial lenders can also face legal actions when seeking to enforce their rights against business entities, such as claims of breach of contract or of fiduciary duty; inequitable or fraudulent conduct; and violations of federal or state law. Regardless of the theory of liability, the stakes for lenders can be very high, and developing and implementing sound business practices can go a long way to reduce the risk of adverse judgments.
In this LIVE Webcast, a panel of thought leaders and practitioners assembled by The Knowledge Group will give an overview of the latest trends in lender liability litigation and offer insights into developing strategic practices to help mitigate the risk of legal challenges.
Key topics include:
• Lender Liability Theories
• Predatory Lending
• Recent Litigation
• Defenses
• Risk Avoidance and Mitigation
• Best Practices
About The Knowledge Group/The Knowledge Congress Live Webcast Series
The Knowledge Group was established with the mission to produce unbiased, objective, and educational live webinars that examine industry trends and regulatory changes from a variety of different perspectives. The goal is to deliver a unique multilevel analysis of an important issue affecting business in a highly focused format. To contact or register for an event, please visit: http://theknowledgegroup.org/
