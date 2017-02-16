 
News By Tag
* R B
* Soul
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Music
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Pittsburgh
  Pennsylvania
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
22212019181716


New R&B Sensation "Sprung" from "Nothing But Facts" is Getting Viral

Swoozy and Rodge's new sensation "Sprung" is gaining loads of plays count from the audiences.Stay tuned in soundcloud to get updates about these rising musicians!
 
 
Swoozy&Rodge
Swoozy&Rodge
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
R B
Soul

Industry:
Music

Location:
Pittsburgh - Pennsylvania - US

Subject:
Products

PITTSBURGH - Feb. 22, 2017 - PRLog -- Swoozy and Rodge havereleased their new track"Sprung" on this Valentine's Day. It isconsidered to be a treat to the young music enthusiasts. The complete song relies on R&B and soul. "Sprung" is enclosed in their recent album "Nothing however Facts". "Sprung" is said to be a fusion of wonderful vocal vogue with funk rhythm from R&B. It has stretched from gravel and harsh sound to a sweeter one.

Swoozy and Rodge are a duo of many genres. Beside R&B and soul music singers,they also release songs based on hip hop genre. "Sprung", with all unique qualities, is predicted to stand out rest of the hit tracks on soundcloud. These new stars have already gathered almost thousand of plays. They are looking forward to create more new tracks based on R&B and soul.

From hip hop to R&B and soul – everywhere they want to leave their marks. New sensation "Sprung" from album "Nothing but Facts" is getting promotion amongst the R&B and soul music enthusiasts. This new music is passionately expressive. The simple lyrics are finely interwoven with virtuous vocals and jazzy rhythms. A bluesy instrumental background is making it big on soundcloud. A mesmerizing track is created with the fusion of keyboards, electric guitar, bass and vocals.

The instrumentations are usually being doubled up. Also, "Sprung" includes some emotional delivery that has ranged from high energy to passion. Rhythmic riff-based bass lines arewonderful treat to your ears. There is a brisk tempo that converts it into dance music. Any young soul will love enjoying this new sensation. "Sprung" is gaining high praise from the worldwide fans and audiences for this new creation. You can now follow Swoozy and Rodge on various social sites like facebook, twitter and instagram. Also, people, who are interested to experience a live performance, can contact these rising artists in soundcloud.

If you are interested to listen this track visit here:https://soundcloud.com/swoozyandrodge/swoozy-rodge-sprung...
End
Source:Musicpromotion Club
Email:***@musicpromotion.club Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Music Promotion PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 22, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share