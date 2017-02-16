News By Tag
New R&B Sensation "Sprung" from "Nothing But Facts" is Getting Viral
Swoozy and Rodge's new sensation "Sprung" is gaining loads of plays count from the audiences.Stay tuned in soundcloud to get updates about these rising musicians!
Swoozy and Rodge are a duo of many genres. Beside R&B and soul music singers,they also release songs based on hip hop genre. "Sprung", with all unique qualities, is predicted to stand out rest of the hit tracks on soundcloud. These new stars have already gathered almost thousand of plays. They are looking forward to create more new tracks based on R&B and soul.
From hip hop to R&B and soul – everywhere they want to leave their marks. New sensation "Sprung" from album "Nothing but Facts" is getting promotion amongst the R&B and soul music enthusiasts. This new music is passionately expressive. The simple lyrics are finely interwoven with virtuous vocals and jazzy rhythms. A bluesy instrumental background is making it big on soundcloud. A mesmerizing track is created with the fusion of keyboards, electric guitar, bass and vocals.
The instrumentations are usually being doubled up. Also, "Sprung" includes some emotional delivery that has ranged from high energy to passion. Rhythmic riff-based bass lines arewonderful treat to your ears. There is a brisk tempo that converts it into dance music. Any young soul will love enjoying this new sensation. "Sprung" is gaining high praise from the worldwide fans and audiences for this new creation. You can now follow Swoozy and Rodge on various social sites like facebook, twitter and instagram. Also, people, who are interested to experience a live performance, can contact these rising artists in soundcloud.
If you are interested to listen this track visit here:https://soundcloud.com/
