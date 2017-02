"The Door" Teacher Success Secrets Revealed—It's Exciting

New and Proven Approaches for Teachers to Use Their Classroom Doors

--, a new and innovative tool for classroom teachers is ready. It is ready for you, the classroom teacher, to use new and proven techniques to make your classroom door work for your success. SafetoLearn just released this 25-minute presentation. And it is cost effective! For just 99 cents,you will immediately have hundreds of new and proven ideas. Author Rick Tobin, a former classroom teacher, compiled powerful methods for your classroom.has it all. You can get your copy right now from theWhy isimportant to your classroom success? Author Rick Tobin said, "Colleges don't teach our profession how to use our classroom doors to support student success. Most schools I've been in have inconsistent policies about door use and even about door emergency safety.can help every classroom teacher improve his or her classroom door use.is the only guide like this anywhere for teachers."It's exciting that SafetoLearn, a leader in classroom safety, has released this powerful new product. Phillip Martin, renowned school content artist, also provided his unique drawings to makeeven more exciting.lists clear, easy, and affordable ideas for both the inside and outside of your classroom door. It also helps you, the classroom teacher, successfully work with your principals and maintenance staff. Finally, it will help you use your door during emergencies, from floods and fires to armed intruders. It's all here, in one place.is a must-have tool for every teacher. You've wanted this. You've needed this. Now you can have it!provides unique, quality materials for schools worldwide regarding safety and secure classroom environments. If children and teachers are safe, learning can follow…that is our bond with you, the schoolroom teacher.To order, and our other powerful tools, go to:###If you would like more information about this topic, or to schedule an interview with Rick Tobin, call Rick at 210-549-0587 or e-mail him at rick.tobin@gmail.com