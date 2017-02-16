 
Industry News





Barath Muralidharan is Named Vice President of Operations at World Stem Cell Clinic

CHENNAI, India - Feb. 22, 2017 - PRLog -- World Stem Cell Clinic in Chennai is pleased to announce the appointment of Barath Muralidharan to the position of Vice President of Operations of their Stem cell treatment centre.  Barath Muralidharan brings experience and intensity to his new position at World Stem Cell Clinic and promises he will provide the best medical care support available in the world to improve their patient's quality of life.

 "We treat you like family"

World Stem Cell Clinic in Chennai is pleased to announce the appointment of  Barath Muralidharan to the position of Vice President of  Operations of their medical laboratory and treatment clinic. Barath Muralidharan brings administration  and  laboratory experience and intensity to his new position at World Stem Cell Clinic to ensure a smooth operation. In addition he will be in the laboratory working on research projects under way at World Stem Cell Clinic's laboratory working towards his PhD.

Barath Muralidharan is graduated from Anna University in the field of Biotechnology with a very wide spectrum research background and experience from his fellowships and internships at premier institution across the country,And his ability in managing Society/Technical club at college,his past experience with previous companies that he has worked with.

Barath muralidharan  was instrumental in creating and implementing the SOP's, ISO 9001:2015,Ethical committee and GLP documents and enforcement of same at World Stem Cell Clinic.

He said the Chennai patient management team at World Stem Cells Clinic (http://worldstemcellclinic.com) offer medical information on the stem cell treatments provided by the doctors, help patients arrange transportation to Chennai and within the city, hotels, medical records procurement, and basically ensure that their every need is met.

Barath says, "we will treat you like family!"

He will make sure everyone is working under the guidelines set forth by under ISO 9001:2015 and cGTP  World Stem Cells Clinic ,(  http://worldstemcellclinic.com ) provides Stem Cell Treatment for stem cell treatment for Autism, COPD, Fuch's disease, Glaucoma, Macular degeneration, PAD, Osteoarthritis, Rheumatoid Arthritis, Scleroderma, Burns, Diabetic foot ulcer, and a Dermatology and Cosmetic Department with the support of  the operating theatre, laboratory, doctors and hospitals in Chennai. They endeavor to provide the best care possible at a competitive price while providing documentation of all treatments that can be used to provide better future care and scientific data to the medical industry.
Click to Share