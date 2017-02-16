 
February 2017





Brian Danzinger Announces "Artist Takeover" Event

GREEN BAY, Wis. - Feb. 22, 2017 - PRLog -- Brian Danzinger invites you to break out of the cold and join us for an Artist Takeover at the XYZ Lounge at the Aloft Hotel on Wedesday, February 22, 2017, from 5:00 to 8:00 pm. Proceeds go to supporting area artists/entrepreneurs and the Junior Achievement of Brown County program.

Featured artists include Matt Bero of Design Bero, Amie Kesler of Fluorescent City, Mike Eserklan of Comedy City, Roxanne Hembd, Nicole Jolly of NFG Artists, Chanda Davetas, Kelly Howlett of Kelly Howlett Art, and others will be on hand to exhibit their eclectic blend of distinct art, design, fashion, and decor. Feel the vibes of the evening as artists creatively showcase their skills and performers meander through the party with magic tricks, fortune telling, impromptu songs, and other surprises. From custom calligraphy to 5-minute personalized greeting cards, our Happy Hour will have a little bit of everything. Plus, we will have a raffle and prize drawing throughout the evening for some of the great art on display.

The Junior Achievement of Brown County program is dedicated to work-readiness, entrepreneurship and financial literacy skills, and use experiential learning to inspire students to dream big and reach their potential. With this mission in mind, we are happy to help this group of artists as well as lay the foundation for the next generation of creative based entrepreneurs. Meet some of our JA Staff and volunteers and hear their classroom stories. Our efforts help build skills that last a lifetime. Event is FREE and open to the public! So join us for this casual and one-of-a-kind Artist Takeover as we socialize, enjoy some art, and help celebrate JA. See you on the 22nd!

For full details, visit http://www.briandanzinger.com

Brian Danzinger
***@briandanzinger.com
Source:Brian Danzinger - District 11
Email:***@briandanzinger.com Email Verified
