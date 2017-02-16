News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
CustomSoft launched Mobile Store Software for Australia based client
CustomSoft is India based Software Development Company implemented Advanced Mobile Store Software for client based in Australia
Advanced Mobile Store Software developed by CustomSoft adjusts according to user choice. It provides best UI. It shows a list of products to customer.
When the user wants to buy a mobile phone from Advanced Mobile Store System developed by CustomSoft the system shows all types of products with different range. It also shows him some mobile covers and mobile accessories for that particular mobile so that he can add it to cart as well. The system also has an admin account that shows when visitors visited the site, which products they saw.
Feature:
• Color Selection
• Features list
• Discounts and Offers
• EMI Option
• Guarantee and Warrantee
• Users may see mobile phones and add them to cart.
• The system remembers every users choices.
• Next time the user logs in, the system shows them appropriate recommendations.
• Once user selects a mobile, the system shows them various covers and accessories for that particular mobile phone.
• Payment Gateway
• Email Notification on successful payment
• Review and Feedback
About CustomSoft
CustomSoft is a complete Software Services Provider Company based in India. CustomSoft provides full range of Software development services like Website Design and Development for Insurance, Healthcare, Retail, Hotel, Real Estate, Shipping, Logistic, E-Learning Solution and other IT related works. CustomSoft provide complete IT business solutions to organization who would like to have a Web presence for Business.
To Contact CustomSoft:
http://www.custom-
Visit: http://www.custom-
Email: mailto:info@
To know more about CustomSoft:
http://www.custom-
Contact
CustomSoft
02032517794
***@custom-soft.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse