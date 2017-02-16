Bathroom Tile Trends For 2017 - TFO

Contact

Tile Factory Outlet

***@tfo.com.au Tile Factory Outlet

End

-- Give your bathroom some much needed TLC and watch it go from glum to glam with the latest bathroom trends. Let TFO keep you ahead of the game with the latest and greatest in bathroom décor.So what's hot and what's not for 2017?Let's face it. The bathroom is one of the few places where we are generally guaranteed some private time. So why not make that private time payoff by making your bathroom a relaxing natural retreat from the daily grind? That's one of the latest bathroom trends for 2017. Natural materials like travertine, marble and timber look tiles are in, and synthetic materials are taking a back seat. A little personal pampering surrounded by the unique and elegant textures and tones of natural materials brings unrivalled serenity.Brickwall Sand Non Rectified Porcelain Wall TilesCheck out TFOs selection of first-class natural stone tiles such as travertine and marble, or our range of exquisite timber look tiles to create your stunning serene in-house ambience. Augment the décor with one of our fabulous timber look Italian vanities for maximum aesthetics. Add some greenery and enjoy. But the latest bathroom trends don't stop there."White is the new black" "Black is the new white". How many times have you heard these expressions?Well, you will keep hearing them because this monochrome scheme transcends time and remains current and contemporary. A case in point is white Carrara marble look porcelain tiles. They have been all the rage in 2017 and are predicted to stay on top.TFO stocks a gorgeous selection of premium Bianco Carrara marble look porcelain tiles in both honed and polished finishes. The delicate ivory tones will give your bathroom an uplifting pristine feel while keeping it contemporary and current. On the other hand, for an ultra-chic modern look, go for black floor tiles and even black tapware.Silver Timber Look TilesTFO stocks a range of superior quality black tapware at amazingly low prices. These items give your bathroom a sleek and sophisticated, yet classy feel.Another of the latest bathroom trends set to shine this year is hexagon pattern tiles. Why hexagon? It is said to be its connection to shapes found in nature, from the delicate snow flake to snakeskin, and even in honeycombs. Using hexagon pattern tiles in your bathroom will create a décor that is both eye-catching and original with an organic feel.Browse TFO's large selection of luxurious hexagon pattern Italian and Spanish floor tiles of varying textures and colours all at unbelievably low prices. We have what you need to keep your bathroom trending.