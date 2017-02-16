Elite Executive Search Celebrates 20 Year Anniversary Milestone

Contact

-- Elite Executive Search is proud to announce its twentieth year as a leading national search firm, specializing in biotechnology, pharmaceutical, medical device and healthcare. In a highly competitive market, Elite has achieved two decades of successful placements, long-term contract /consultant assignments and steady growth. The company has been commemorating the occasion by offering a promotional discount for the month of February, 2017, for new and current clients.Elite began operations in 1997, focused on the rapidly growing biotechnology market in San Diego, California. Within the first year, the company expanded operations nationally, and within 2 years had several global clients. As a niche, boutique agency, Elite has achieved success by delivering stellar experiences for clients and candidates throughout the entire recruitment process. Elite has achieved goals and milestones through its ongoing commitment to excellence coupled with strong client loyalty.Lisa De Benedittis, Elite Executive Search's President, reflected on the company's 20anniversary by stating "Twenty years has flown by, I can recall the excitement of going out on my own and wanting to be different from other search firms that were mostly generalists. From day one, Elite was focused on the life sciences sector. I started by crafting a corporate philosophy based on ethics, rolling out the red carpet for clients and candidates, and always going the extra mile a.k.a. putting a cherry on top. That philosophy has remained our paramount priority, and has served Elite well. It has become our brand."Offering Retained, Engaged, and Contingent search terms; Elite partners with exceptional life science organizations, uniting them with high caliber leaders and scientific experts. The company's clients range from start-up ventures to Fortune 100 pharmaceutical companies. Specialty divisions include Clinical, Commercial, Research and Development, Regulatory Affairs, Drug Safety/Pharmacokinetics, Diagnostics, Engineering, Market Access, Reimbursement, Laboratory, Medical Affairs, Marketing, Manufacturing, Quality, Physicians, Nurses, and Sales.Lisa De Benedittis added: "We've weathered challenging market cycles, clients going out of business, and an ever-changing economic landscape. Thanks to our dedicated employees, loyal clients, and exceptional candidates, we've been able to thrive and grow. When you build teams that drive value and results for your clients, they reward you with more business, it's a win-win."About Elite Executive Search:Elite Executive Search is a national executive search firm specializing exclusively in the life science industries. Offering Retained, Engaged, and Contingent search terms, Elite is the partner of choice for some of the world's leading biotechnology, pharmaceutical, medical device, and healthcare companies throughout the US. Elite is focused on sourcing scientific and healthcare experts including Directors, Vice Presidents, M.D.'s and C-Suite candidates, for all departments.Elite has an enormous life sciences network and approaches recruitment with unmatched passion, focused on delivering results.If it exits, Elite will find it.