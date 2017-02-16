Wisconsin Bikers To Get Loud in the State Capital

ABATE of Wisconsin members will meet with their Legislators to defend bikers rights!

ABATE of Wisconsin Inc. members in Madison, WI

Kari Kempka

Public Relations Director

Kari Kempka
Public Relations Director
***@abatewis.org

-- Bikers from across the state will visit Madison, WI on Thursday, February 23, 2017 to meet with their legislators about issues that concern their freedoms and safety. Lobby Day 2017 will be a day to not only thank Wisconsin Legislators for their past support, but to also get the ABATE Legislative Agenda heard. All Wisconsin Legislators will be visited by their riding constituents.Discussions will include issues that affect motorcyclists across Wisconsin. ABATE members are seeking to clear up the definition of a motorcycle which would exclude Autocycles (Three wheeled vehicles with steering wheels) from the definition by creating a separate vehicle class for them. Another issue that will be discussed with legislators is adding violations to the current enhanced penalties for Right of Way Violations given to drivers who cause bodily injury or death in a crash. Finally, members of ABATE will be seeking support for the Black Box Bill which provides clear ownership rules governing who can access the data on all vehicle recording devices. ABATE of Wisconsin Inc. is expecting their Legislative Agenda to be met with a clear understanding and positive feedback as they have experienced in previous Lobby Days.ABATE of WI Inc. would like to offer special thanks to our legislators for taking time out of their day to listen and dialogue with members. Lobby Day continues to be one of the most attended and supported events and it simply could not be done without the enormous amount of support that is received from everyone involved.