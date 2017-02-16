 
Industry News





February 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
22212019181716

Wisconsin Bikers To Get Loud in the State Capital

ABATE of Wisconsin members will meet with their Legislators to defend bikers rights!
 
 
ABATE of Wisconsin Inc. members in Madison, WI
ABATE of Wisconsin Inc. members in Madison, WI
 
STATEWIDE, Wis. - Feb. 21, 2017 - PRLog -- Bikers from across the state will visit Madison, WI on Thursday, February 23, 2017 to meet with their legislators about issues that concern their freedoms and safety. Lobby Day 2017 will be a day to not only thank Wisconsin Legislators for their past support, but to also get the ABATE Legislative Agenda heard. All Wisconsin Legislators will be visited by their riding constituents.

Discussions will include issues that affect motorcyclists across Wisconsin. ABATE members are seeking to clear up the definition of a motorcycle which would exclude Autocycles (Three wheeled vehicles with steering wheels) from the definition by creating a separate vehicle class for them. Another issue that will be discussed with legislators is adding violations to the current enhanced penalties for Right of Way Violations given to drivers who cause bodily injury or death in a crash. Finally, members of ABATE will be seeking support for the Black Box Bill which provides clear ownership rules governing who can access the data on all vehicle recording devices.  ABATE of Wisconsin Inc. is expecting their Legislative Agenda to be met with a clear understanding and positive feedback as they have experienced in previous Lobby Days.

ABATE of WI Inc. would like to offer special thanks to our legislators for taking time out of their day to listen and dialogue with members. Lobby Day continues to be one of the most attended and supported events and it simply could not be done without the enormous amount of support that is received from everyone involved.

For more information about Lobby Day or how you can join ABATE of Wisconsin to help preserve your freedoms, please visit their website at: http://www.abatewis.org

ABATE (A Brotherhood Against Totalitarian Enactments) is a bi-partisan grass roots organization with a goal to give the motorcyclists of Wisconsin a strong, united voice with regard to their future, their way of life, their safety and their legal rights as motorcyclists and citizens.

Contact
Kari Kempka
Public Relations Director
***@abatewis.org
Source:ABATE of Wisconsin Inc.
Email:***@abatewis.org Email Verified
