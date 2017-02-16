News By Tag
Wisconsin Bikers To Get Loud in the State Capital
ABATE of Wisconsin members will meet with their Legislators to defend bikers rights!
Discussions will include issues that affect motorcyclists across Wisconsin. ABATE members are seeking to clear up the definition of a motorcycle which would exclude Autocycles (Three wheeled vehicles with steering wheels) from the definition by creating a separate vehicle class for them. Another issue that will be discussed with legislators is adding violations to the current enhanced penalties for Right of Way Violations given to drivers who cause bodily injury or death in a crash. Finally, members of ABATE will be seeking support for the Black Box Bill which provides clear ownership rules governing who can access the data on all vehicle recording devices. ABATE of Wisconsin Inc. is expecting their Legislative Agenda to be met with a clear understanding and positive feedback as they have experienced in previous Lobby Days.
ABATE of WI Inc. would like to offer special thanks to our legislators for taking time out of their day to listen and dialogue with members. Lobby Day continues to be one of the most attended and supported events and it simply could not be done without the enormous amount of support that is received from everyone involved.
For more information about Lobby Day or how you can join ABATE of Wisconsin to help preserve your freedoms, please visit their website at: http://www.abatewis.org
ABATE (A Brotherhood Against Totalitarian Enactments) is a bi-partisan grass roots organization with a goal to give the motorcyclists of Wisconsin a strong, united voice with regard to their future, their way of life, their safety and their legal rights as motorcyclists and citizens.
Contact
Kari Kempka
Public Relations Director
***@abatewis.org
End
