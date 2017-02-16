 
Making Women More Beautiful, One Eyelash At A Time

From Dallas, TX to Pittsburgh, PA, 13TwentyVI is bringing the Steel City the highest quality service in eyelash extensions, lash trainings, makeup services, and much more!
 
 
PITTSBURGH - Feb. 22, 2017 - PRLog -- 13TwentyVI, a Dallas, TX based eyelash extension company, owned and operated by Courtney Maloy, is expanding to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on May 13, 2017. After continued success in Dallas, and 13TwentyVI's transition into a Med Spa, Maloy's primary passion and goal is to continue making women more beautiful, one eyelash at a time.

For the past six years, Maloy has been under the leadership and guidance of her business manager, Robert Errold Scott.  Together, Maloy and Scott will partner to expand 13TwentyVI into the Pittsburgh market. As the platform to enhance beauty is present, there is also the chance to grow into this multi-million-dollar industry.

In efforts to help develop individuals wanting to become experienced lash artists, Maloy and Scott will begin booking for Eyelash Extension Training on Wednesday February 22, 2017, via www.vagaro.com/13TwentyVI. Eyelash Extension training will be open to the public and will take place on Sunday March 19, 2017 in Pittsburgh. All information, including cost, can be accessed on this site.

Coupled with the opportunity to learn and develop into an experienced lash artist, is the chance to work for 13TwentyVI- Pittsburgh; Maloy and Scott will be hosting interviews for this new location as it relates to personnel on the same day as the Eyelash Extension Training (Sunday March 19, 2017); they will be looking for highly skilled men and women to assist in the day to day operations of 13TwentyVI-Pittsburgh. All interested candidates are encouraged to visit and apply in person.

"Growing up in Oak Cliff, Texas, I never would have imagined I would own a flourishing business. It is a dream come true that 13TwentyVI has seen the success it has, over the course of six years—expanding into a different city, thousands of miles from where it first began, is humbling and one of my proudest moments.  With God at the forefront, the right team, and tenacity, I am showing men and women that dreams can come true. It is never how you start, but how you continue and finish. I am beyond grateful for the continued support- I am ecstatic to see what we can bring Pittsburgh and the many ways Pittsburgh can shape 13TwentyVI."

-Courtney Maloy, Owner

"I am excited to be part of 13TwentyVI's expansion and growth into another city. Furthermore, I am extremely proud of Courtney who I have worked with for the past six years– her strong work ethic, determination, knowledge, and charisma, has taken 13TwentyVI to new heights, ultimately leading to this pivotal moment. We are committed to giving back to the city of Pittsburgh in all realms. This city deserves the highest quality of beauty services, including but not limited to eyelash extensions. The men and women of this city deserve employment and self-empowerment opportunities, which we are passionate about and plan to incorporate through opening. Additionally, we plan on doing something very special for the ladies, Grand Opening Week. Stay tuned!"

-Robert Errold Scott, Co-Founder

For questions, more information, or updates:
Call: 972-965-9417

Email: 13twentyvipgh@gmail.com

Media Contact
Courtney Maloy
Robert Errold Scott
13twentyvipgh@gmail.com
