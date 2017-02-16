Country(s)
Globalise your transport management business with Transporters.io Global Booking Network
What would you think if I were to tell you that any small family run transport management business could now expand their business to operate on a worldwide level with just the click of one button?
What is the Transporters.io GBN?
Picture this - a group of 30 people planning a group trip have booked their airport transfer in their home country, booked their hotel in their destination but now they need to book their airport transfers in their destination and their transport for their activities during the trip.
How easy would it be if their friendly, local travel provider could organise all of their group transportation for them both at home and in their holiday destination?
It would take away a huge headache from the client who currently needs to try and find a trustworthy group transport provider in their destination country and provide extra income for the local supplier they are booking with as a commission on the overseas travel.
Why is this network unique?
I'm sure you're thinking that if transport companies wanted to provide services abroad then they could build their own network, and yes that is true.
However, Transporters.io takes away all of the stress involved in doing that by providing easy, instant access to a network of pre-approved transport providers on every continent worldwide.
In 2017, people expect easy online booking solutions with one payment through one provider - Transporters.io brings you all this and more:
● Take bookings 24/7 - 365 days a year with the cloud based booking software
● Offer instant pricing and online booking for 'contact free' business - many of the transport companies who currently use our standard booking software have minimal contact with customers between the quote request and the actual booking.
CTO, Mark Walker tells us that "We are inviting every single transport company in the world to explore the opportunity of bringing their business into the 21st century by offering worldwide global bookings with one payment and one provider. Transporters.io has something for everyone, from small owner-driver operations to huge multinational enterprises."
