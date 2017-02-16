News By Tag
Web Active Directory LLC Releases PeopleAudit
Web Active Directory, LLC releases PeopleAudit providing robust analytics and auditing.
"Invoking a more robust analytics and audit solution will help customers have better insight into their Active Directory but also allow for auditing through easily configurable web forms," says Keith Nordin, CEO. He continued by stating, "the advanced directory analytics without the need to write scripts is unlike any other Active Directory auditing solution in the market."
The company continues to grow PeoplePlatform, driving a complete Identity and Access Management solution. Solutions within the platform include PeopleAudit, PeopleFlow and provisioning/
Speaking about PeopleAudit futures, Robert Baptist, CTO stated "We are committed to developing products to be responsive to our customers and prospects. Around these solutions, we're developing an open framework to cater to the recognized need that everybody's directory is managed differently. PeopleAudit continues this philosophy giving power to administrators to make it what they need it to be. We are trying to minimize the struggle to do this for admins."
About Web Active Directory, LLC
Web Active Directory provides an Identity and Access Management platform web-enabling Active Directory technologies. We provide software and services on premise or in the cloud saving money and time for IT technologists and empowering end-users not to be beholden to them. For more information, please visit: www.webactivedirectory.com.
