"Broadway and Beyond" Performs Mother's Day Tribute in Downtown Clearwater

Tampa Bay's "Broadway and Beyond," Ms. Joanie Sigal and Mr. Tom Godfrey return to their origins, the Historic Clearwater Building, to perform in honor of Mothers Day.

"Broadway & beyond" performing at the Historic Clearwater Building Oct 1st, 2017

-- On May 13th, 2017, "Broadway and Beyond" revisit the historic Clearwater Building performing Broadway favorites in a special tribute honoring mothers and families of all generations. Doors open at 6:30pm. Complimentary refreshments will be served. All are welcome. There is no charge to attend, but seating is limited.The singing duo Joanie Sigal and Tom Godfrey of "Broadway and Beyond" first performed in the lobby of the Historic Clearwater Building in 1996, starting their musical career together. Last year, they commemorated their 20-year musical anniversary with a concert, "A Touch of Broadway" which filled the house.After the concert, Clearwater resident Susanne Epple said, "Thank you for the beautiful evening! It was truly enjoyable. I think you have established a real cultural center for the community with such events."Their performance on May 13th will reflect the precept "Honor and help your parents" from The Way to Happiness the non-religious common sense guide for better living written by L. Ron Hubbard.The pair will perform songs from well-known Broadway plays such as The King and I, Beauty and the Beast, Cats and Phantom of the Opera.The Historic Clearwater Building is located in Downtown Clearwater on the corner of Cleveland Street and Fort Harrison Ave. The building was erected in 1918 as the first Bank of Clearwater, and was purchased in 1975 by the Church of Scientology. It was fully restored in 2015. Since then it has served as the Scientology Information Center. The Information Center is open to all and provides answers to questions about Scientology through its audio visual displays, exhibits and publications. The Center provides monthly music concerts and events open to the community.To learn more about the facility or to RSVP please contact Amber at 727-467-6966 or amber@cos.flag.org.The Church of Scientology:The Scientology religion was founded by humanitarian and philosopher,L. Ron Hubbard. The first Church of Scientology was formed in the United States in 1954 and has expanded to more than 11,000 churches, missions and affiliated groups in 167 nations. The Church of Scientology regularly engages in humanitarian programs and community events. Clearwater is the home of the spiritual headquarters for the Church of Scientology.For more information please visit www.scientology-fso.org.Photo caption: Tom Godfrey and Joanie Sigal singing duo – "Broadway and Beyond" are shown here performing at their 20th year anniversary concert at the Scientology Information Center, October 2016. They will be reprising their concert in honor of Mother Day on Saturday, May 13th.