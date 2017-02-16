HeBS Digital – Expanding 15 Years of 'Book Direct' Success into Asia

Media Contact

-- Celebrated its 15-year anniversary, HeBS Digital, the hospitality digital marketing leader, has made its debut into Asia Pacific by opening the Singapore office in January 2017.Headquartered in New York City, with the best-of-breed digital technology, consulting, and marketing, the direct online channel experts at HeBS Digital launched websites and multichannel digital marketing campaigns for hospitality and travel companies across the globe. The firm has also been recognized by more than 400 prestigious industry awards, including World Travel Awards, HSMAI Adrian Awards, Travel Weekly's Magellan Awards, etc.In 2016, HeBS Digital Achieved 2200% ROI and an Average Direct Distribution Cost of 4.5% for its clients, including major hotel brands, luxury hotel and resort brands, casino and gaming resorts, golf and spa resorts, hotel management companies, meeting and conference venues, franchisees and independents."It has been an exciting year for HeBS Digital, and we are so thankful to our clients that inspire us to continually elevate our product and service line to achieve greater results" said Max Starkov, President & CEO of HeBS Digital. "The 'Book Direct' mantra has never been more relevant than today. With our Asia Pacific expansion plans, we look forward to continuing to help the hospitality industry invest smartly in their direct booking strategy and shift share from the OTAs to the direct channels in 2017."Editorial Contact:Sammi Wu, Regional Director of Business Development, Asia-PacificPhone: +65 90051589Email: sammi@hebsdigital.com