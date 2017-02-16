United Premier Soccer League Finalizes Venue for Championship Game

Inter Arizona FC and FC Anahuac Play Saturday Night at Mesa (Ariz.) Comm. College

-- The United Premier Soccer League (UPSL) is proud to announce it has selected John D. Riggs Stadium as the venue for its 2016 Fall Season Championship Final.The UPSL Championship Final – pitting Phoenix-based Inter Arizona FC and Las Vegas' FC Anahuac – will kick off at 5:20 p.m. local time at John D. Riggs Stadium (1833 West Southern Ave., Mesa, AZ 85202) on the campus of Mesa (Ariz.) Community College.Tickets will be sold at the gate for this event.United Premier Soccer League Commissioner Yan Skwara said, "We are very excited about the UPSL Championship Match. It looks be a battle from Minute One to the final whistle as both FC Anahuac and Inter Arizona FC have clearly demonstrated the quality and pace that it takes to get to a final. We're pleased bring the UPSL Championship to Arizona for the first time, and we're excited to be hosting the match at Mesa Community College. We wish both teams the best of success, and may the best team win."After a hard-fought UPSL Playoffs, Inter Arizona FC and FC Anahuac booked their places in the UPSL Championship Final thanks to contributions from all over.Formed in 1988, Inter Arizona FC has seen its share of changes, but relationships forged in Mexico have sustained the team and given it a unique identity. Indeed, the club's current president is Mexican league veteran Noel Castillo, younger brother of United States international Edgar Castillo.Inter Arizona Head Coach Victor Gordian said, "As a group, they stepped up to the plate. I'm proud of all the guys. All the hard work, it's actually paying off."Despite the flow of talent from south of the border, it's the local recruiting of which Gordian said he is most proud."We want to make it grow here," Gordian said. "We're working hard to bring that UPSL trophy to Arizona."Widely considered the team to beat in the UPSL Playoffs, FC Anahuac is making its first appearance in the UPSL Championship Final.Originally founded in Santa Barbara (Calif.) more than 35 years ago, FC Anahuac moved to Las Vegas in 2012 and has been Southern Nevada's top Pro Development team in recent seasons.FC Anahuac Owner Manual Gomez said, "We've been around a long time but this is a good moment for the club. It's one more game for us and we're excited for sure. I hope we can win."A UPSL semifinalist last season, FC Anahuac is now just a game away from its first UPSL title."I don't know if we'll win or not, but I think we can handle it," Gomez said. "All my players, they know what they need to do because this is very important for us."John D. Riggs Stadium has an all-grass playing surface, locker rooms, a press box and seating capacity for more than 2,000 spectators. Built in 1969, John D. Riggs Stadium is conveniently located near major hotels, shopping malls and restaurants.The stadium is named for Dr. John D. Riggs, the first president of Mesa Community College (1965-'74) and a member of the Arizona Basketball Hall of Fame.The UPSL was formed in 2011 and currently includes more than 50 teams in California, Nevada, Arizona, Idaho, Colorado and New York. UPSL is the fastest growing Pro Development League in the USA, with 60-plus teams targeted for 2017 Spring Season. Each UPSL team is individually owned and operated, and is responsible for maintaining UPSL minimum standards.UPSL teams are all eligible to participate in the U.S. Open Cup Qualifying Rounds through the leagues affiliation with the U.S. Soccer Federation (USSF) and the United States Adult Soccer Association (USASA).More information about UPSL can be found at www.upslsoccer.com or by following the league on Facebook (www.facebook.com/upslsoccer) and Twitter (@upslsoccer)Contact UPSL:info@upslsoccernews.comDirect: 310-415-5691Media Relations:Dennis Popedennis.pope@upslsoccernews.comDirect: 951-675-3963www.twitter.com/unitedpremiersoccerleague