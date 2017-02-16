 
Atkinson-Baker Court Reporters Becomes HIPAA Compliant

 
 
GLENDALE, Calif. - Feb. 21, 2017 - PRLog -- LOS ANGELES, CA: Atkinson-Baker, Inc. Court Reporters (http://depo.com) recently became HIPAA privacy and security compliant. Under HIPAA privacy rules, Atkinson-Baker, Inc., is considered a Business Associate, and they are compliant with all applicable rules and regulations of the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) of 1996.

Atkinson-Baker handles and archives transcripts of legal hearings and depositions, and often some of the related documents to the transcripts are PHI-protected (Protected Health Information) documents. The documents can also include financial information of different companies, as well as other trade secrets information.

The process of becoming HIPAA compliant involved a number of steps, including:

•All Atkinson-Baker employees have been trained on HIPAA rules and procedures and are required to re-take this training every 2 years.

•All employees are required to sign a confidentiality agreement as a condition of employment.

•All policies and procedures related to information and physical security are frequently reviewed to ensure they are up to date and follow any new or revised regulation.

•The company implemented a number of upgraded Information Security procedures.

Atkinson-Baker President Ms. Sheila Atkinson-Baker stated "We are committed to keeping all PHI (Protected Health Information) and sensitive information secure, and to keeping our systems and procedures up to date and in compliance with all related regulations. We know that keeping our client's information safe is of the utmost importance, and we take this very seriously when processing client transcripts, copying exhibits, or any other of the myriad of ways we come across this information while doing our job. Our company makes one promise to the legal world: one call to us and we'll do the rest. We get the job done with a comprehensive dedication to meeting our client's demands at any time and in any location, across town or across the country. And always at competitive local rates."

Atkinson-Baker has a staff of over 170 and a court reporter base of over 1,200. The company's headquarters are in Glendale, CA, with 17 branch offices around the country. The president of the company, Ms. Sheila Atkinson-Baker, has been a professional court reporter for over 35 years, five of which she served as a court reporter in the federal district court. She is a Registered Professional Reporter and has served on the Board of Directors of the California Court Reporters Association. The company tackles depositions throughout the US and in many other countries when the need arises. In fact, every hour of the business week they are doing an average of 18 depositions somewhere in the world. In 1992 and in 1993 the company made the prestigious Inc. 500 list as one of the 500 fastest growing companies in the US. They have also been listed four times in the annual Inc. 5,000 list of the fastest-growing privately held companies in the United States.

The company's main website is http://depo.com, their blog can be seen at http://atkinsonbaker.com, and some of their branch websites include http://atkinsonbakermiami.com, http://atkinsonbakernewyork.com, and http://atkinsonbakerchicago.com. They can be reached at 800-288-3376.

