Atkinson-Baker Court Reporters Becomes HIPAA Compliant
Atkinson-Baker handles and archives transcripts of legal hearings and depositions, and often some of the related documents to the transcripts are PHI-protected (Protected Health Information)
The process of becoming HIPAA compliant involved a number of steps, including:
•All Atkinson-Baker employees have been trained on HIPAA rules and procedures and are required to re-take this training every 2 years.
•All employees are required to sign a confidentiality agreement as a condition of employment.
•All policies and procedures related to information and physical security are frequently reviewed to ensure they are up to date and follow any new or revised regulation.
•The company implemented a number of upgraded Information Security procedures.
Atkinson-Baker has a staff of over 170 and a court reporter base of over 1,200. The company's headquarters are in Glendale, CA, with 17 branch offices around the country. The president of the company, Ms. Sheila Atkinson-Baker, has been a professional court reporter for over 35 years, five of which she served as a court reporter in the federal district court. She is a Registered Professional Reporter and has served on the Board of Directors of the California Court Reporters Association. The company tackles depositions throughout the US and in many other countries when the need arises. In fact, every hour of the business week they are doing an average of 18 depositions somewhere in the world. In 1992 and in 1993 the company made the prestigious Inc. 500 list as one of the 500 fastest growing companies in the US. They have also been listed four times in the annual Inc. 5,000 list of the fastest-growing privately held companies in the United States.
The company's main website is http://depo.com, their blog can be seen at http://atkinsonbaker.com, and some of their branch websites include http://atkinsonbakermiami.com, http://atkinsonbakernewyork.com, and http://atkinsonbakerchicago.com. They can be reached at 800-288-3376.
Atkinson-Baker, Inc.
***@realwebmarketing.net
