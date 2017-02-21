 
ChiroTouch to Attend Cal Jam's 10th Anniversary Seminar

 
 
SAN DIEGO - Feb. 21, 2017 - PRLog -- Contact: Kitty Franklin
ChiroTouch
9265 Sky Park Court
Suite 200
San Diego, CA 92123
Phone: 858.966.9047

ChiroTouch to Attend Cal Jam's 10th Anniversary Seminar

San Diego, CA—February 21, 2017—ChiroTouch™, the nation's leader in chiropractic software, is pleased to announce it will be attending Cal Jam's 10th Anniversary Seminar in Costa Mesa, CA, on February 24, 2017.

"With its world renowned speakers and palpable excitement for chiropractic, there is no other experience like a Cal Jam seminar," said Robert Moberg, CEO of ChiroTouch.  "It will be one of our highlights of the year to attend this event and share our advanced total practice management software with the attendees."

From Cal Jam's website:  "The purpose of Cal Jam is to express our desire to change the world, our passion to make learning fun, and a thirst for increased human potential. We educate the planet by creating an unequaled atmosphere and providing access to the world's leading experts on health and sustainability. We create a community of truth seekers who make natural solutions more attractive than harmful man-made options, ensuring the well-being of future generations."

ChiroTouch offers two ONC certified EHR chiropractic software systems, one cloud-based and one on premise.  Both systems are designed from the ground up to maximize efficiencies for virtually every process, including patient self check-in, scheduling, SOAP notes, billing, interoffice communication, and more. ChiroTouch has developed its HIPAA-compliant systems to drastically reduce the time it takes to perform tasks that chiropractors are already doing, thus giving chiropractors more time to see more patients—resulting in increased referrals, improved efficiencies, and a direct, measurable impact on practice profitability.


About ChiroTouch
ChiroTouch® is the premier provider of certified 2014 Edition Complete EHR chiropractic software technology solutions including ChiroTouch® Complete Practice Software and SmartCloud Chiropractic EHR Software. With industry-leading support, training, and compliance expertise, we partner with practices of every type to help them easily automate operations, improve patient care, and increase profitability. Visit www.chirotouch.com.

Media Contact
Ryan Stenberg
858.966.9047
***@chirotouch.com
