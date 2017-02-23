News By Tag
Become an Animal Reiki Level I Certified Practitioner
Reiki is a Japanese technique for stress reduction and relaxation that also promotes healing. The word Reiki is made of up of 2 Japanese words – Rei which means "God's Wisdom, Spiritual, Sacred, Universal, Higher Power" (whatever that term is for each person) and Ki which is "energy – fundamental life force".
This is referred to the Universal Life Energy in all living things.
The Chinese call it Chi, Hindus call it Prana, Christians call it Light, Western language calls it bioenergy.
Why Reiki?
Reiki is a form of energy healing that can help alleviate physical, emotional, mental and spiritual stress. It is a way to balance (tune-up) your energy to it's healthiest state allowing for healing to take place.
In 2010, Dr. Oz announced Reiki as #1 alternative healing modality on national television.
Why Reiki for Animals?
Reiki has the same healing benefits for animals.
Vicki Draper is a highly regarded modern-day healer and author who supports family animals with health, harmony, and ease, addressing wellness during every stage of your animal's life. With her skill set, she serves clients locally and remotely, nationally and internationally.
As a licensed massage practitioner, certified acupressurist and Reiki/Master teacher for people and animals, Vicki likes empowering the animal guardian with tools and techniques to help their pet benefit with optimum health on a regular basis.
Vicki is teaching Animal Reiki – Level I for beginners desiring to become attuned to the Reiki healing energies and connect with a healing touch for their pets and other animals. Reiki adds health and wellness and deeper bonding between people and their animals.
Animal Reiki Level I Class will be held at Natural Pet Pantry, 10600 NE 68th Street Ste D, Kirkland, WA 98033 Saturday March 11th 10:00am – 6:00pm.
Participants receive:
· Reiki attunement with Reiki Level I healing energies
· Reiki self-care techniques
· Reiki for animal techniques supporting animals with wellness, aging gracefully, reducing pain, illness, injury and surgery recovery support
· Reiki Level I certification
People are invited to bring their well-behaved dogs to class.
Cat guardians and dog guardians unable to bring their dogs are welcome. They will work with dogs available in class and practice on their own animals when returning home.
For licensed human massage practitioners, you receive 7 CEU credits for attending this class.
Class size is limited to keep the learning personalized.
To reserve your spot, click
