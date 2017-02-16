 
Industry News





3CR Global Properties Appoints Executive Services Director

Lesley Chachere promoted to key position as company enters tremendous growth phase.
 
BATON ROUGE, La. - Feb. 21, 2017 - PRLog -- 3CR Global Properties, a 3Chix Realty Company, has promoted Lesley Chachere to the position of Executive Services Director. Previously Mrs. Chachere was the Transaction Coordinator and Executive Assistant for the Baton Rouge and New Orleans team of real estate consultants. In her new position she will oversee all office and logistical operations of the Baton Rouge market. Mrs. Chachere has been employed with the company for several months. Rebecca Coates, CFO, says "Lesley is an important asset to our company and her experience is critical for our extensive growth in 2017. We are excited about the resources and support Lesley will provide for our entire company. She has a very diverse background that already has helped us expand our support to our team of agents and executive team."

3CR Global Properties is a full-service company serving the State of Louisiana. The company serves national and international clients on a referral basis. Consulting services are available by appointment.

Visit http://www.searchbatonrougehouses.com for residential real estate inquiries, and call CJ Johnson, CEO and Managing Broker for consulting, investing and referral inquiries at 855-437-5550.

CJ Johnson, CEO
***@3crglobalproperties.com
