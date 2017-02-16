News By Tag
3CR Global Properties Appoints Executive Services Director
Lesley Chachere promoted to key position as company enters tremendous growth phase.
3CR Global Properties is a full-service company serving the State of Louisiana. The company serves national and international clients on a referral basis. Consulting services are available by appointment.
Visit http://www.searchbatonrougehouses.com for residential real estate inquiries, and call CJ Johnson, CEO and Managing Broker for consulting, investing and referral inquiries at 855-437-5550.
