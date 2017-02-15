 
News By Tag
* Court Reporting
* Legal Deposition
* Legal Services
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Legal
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Glendale
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
21201918171615


Atkinson-Baker Court Reporters Announced as Sponsor for the 2017 CLM Annual Conference

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Court Reporting
* Legal Deposition
* Legal Services

Industry:
* Legal

Location:
* Glendale - California - US

GLENDALE, Calif. - Feb. 21, 2017 - PRLog -- The Claims and Litigation Management Alliance (CLM) is pleased to announce Atkinson-Baker Court Reporters (http://depo.com) as sponsor for the 2017 CLM Annual Conference. CLM will host 2,000 claims professionals and outside counsel in Nashville on March 29-31, 2017, during the largest insurance claims conference in the country. In addition to the plentiful networking opportunities there will be three days of powerful programs tailored to the contemporary needs of claims and litigation management professionals and defense attorneys serving the insurance industry.

Atkinson-Baker President Ms. Sheila Atkinson-Baker stated "We are pleased to be a sponsor for the upcoming 2017 CLM Annual Conference in Nashville. We feel our court reporting services are a great fit with litigation management professionals serving the insurance industry."

Atkinson-Baker has a staff of over 170 and a court reporter base of over 1,200. The company's headquarters are in Glendale, CA, with 17 branch offices around the country. The president of the company, Ms. Sheila Atkinson-Baker, has been a professional court reporter for over 35 years, five of which she served as a court reporter in the federal district court. She is a Registered Professional Reporter and has served on the Board of Directors of the California Court Reporters Association. The company tackles depositions throughout the US and in many other countries when the need arises. In fact, every hour of the business week they are doing an average of 18 depositions somewhere in the world. In 1992 and in 1993 the company made the prestigious Inc. 500 list as one of the 500 fastest growing companies in the US. They have also been listed four times in the annual Inc. 5,000 list of the fastest-growing privately held companies in the United States.

The company's main website is http://depo.com, their blog can be seen at http://atkinsonbaker.com, and some of their branch websites include http://atkinsonbakerhouston.com, http://atkinsonbakerphiladelphia.com, and http://atkinsonbakersandiego.com. They can be reached at 800-288-3376.

Contact
Atkinson-Baker, Inc
***@realwebmarketing.net
End
Source:Atkinson-Baker
Email:***@realwebmarketing.net Email Verified
Tags:Court Reporting, Legal Deposition, Legal Services
Industry:Legal
Location:Glendale - California - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
RealWebMarketing.net News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 21, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share