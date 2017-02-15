The Tech Academy has Partnered with Skills Fund to Help Students Finance their Education

Spread the Word

-- Access to education is paramount in any field. While doing our best to keep our program affordable and accessible, there is only so much we can do alone. We've found a solution.We're happy to announce that The Tech Academy is the newest partner of Skills Fund in the Portland area!One of the biggest hurdles that most meet when trying to further their education, whether traditional schooling, technical training, or boot camp, is funding. For those choosing to pursue a 4-yr or graduate degree, there are programs such as FAFSA there to help with the many financing options. For anyone on a more non-traditional route, they'll see the list of options is quite a bit shorter.At coding boot camps, specifically The Tech Academy, you get the most bang for your buck in terms of education and training. A short, immersive training program is the right choice for a lot of people, but unfortunately most don't have the $8,000 it costs just laying around. This is why it is so important that organizations like Skills Fund are around, and why we're elated to be working with them!Skills Fund is a third party financing organization that specializes in helping students pay for boot camps. What makes Skills Fund unique is that they do their own vetting of programs that they chose to partner with, doing their best to curb the anxiety that undoubtedly comes with taking out a loan by only partnering with quality schools.Skills Fund has a full-disclosure policy to "enable empowered decisions", ensure that all parties (school, lender, and quality assurance entity) all "have skin in the game around your success", and most importantly provide access to quality higher education.Financing is often the biggest reason limiting people's pursuit of higher education. It's definitely one that I've encountered, both personally and at The Tech Academy. To be able to offer not just any option — but such a high quality one as Skills Fund is something that we're all excited about here at The Tech Academy.The Tech Academy is a 15-week coding boot camp where students learn computer programming and software development. The curriculum is available both locally in Portland, Oregon or remotely online. Students learn many programming languages and skills, including: Computer Science fundamentals, HTML, CSS, Visual Studio, Databases, SQL, JavaScript, Python, C#, ASP.NET, Project Management and more.For more information please visit learncodinganywhere.com/