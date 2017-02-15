Cancer Afflicted Video Game Developer Needs Your Help Deciding Which Game to Finish

Launches campaigns for 7 work-in-progress games simultaneously this March.

Contact

Michael Kelley

***@mikejkelley.com Michael Kelley

End

-- Afflicted with blood cancer, developer Michael Kelley will run 7 video game crowdfunding campaigns simultaneously to see which work-in-progress he should see through to the end. Witness crowdfunding as it should be; not as a marketing gimmick for multi-million dollar reboots but a resource to fund unfinished, innovative, independent games.Like other developers, Michael Kelley had a backlog of game ideas. He'd work on them a little at a time in-between teaching and authoring game development text books. Then, admitted to the emergency room with a bad cough, Michael was unexpectedly diagnosed with cancer. Michael needs a bone marrow transplant to live. But more than that, he needs to crowdfund his reason for living. Help support and get word out about:– Mankind's greatest game finally gets a story mode!– Casual flight sim in Virtual Reality.– Less furry, more foxy.– Life-sized Augmented Reality Rex!- Space-saving arcade cabinets.– In which lucid dreamers control the collective consciousness, and then humanity...- Detailed junkyard mechs and their pin-up masters."I'd most like to see Chess Tactics RPG win," said Michael.Michael Kelley is an award-winning game developer, text book writer, former adjunct professor, and current cancer fighter.Michael KelleyNickel City Pixels, Inc.(716) 683-5271admin@mikejkelley.com