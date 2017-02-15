News By Tag
Cancer Afflicted Video Game Developer Needs Your Help Deciding Which Game to Finish
Launches campaigns for 7 work-in-progress games simultaneously this March.
Like other developers, Michael Kelley had a backlog of game ideas. He'd work on them a little at a time in-between teaching and authoring game development text books. Then, admitted to the emergency room with a bad cough, Michael was unexpectedly diagnosed with cancer. Michael needs a bone marrow transplant to live. But more than that, he needs to crowdfund his reason for living. Help support and get word out about:
• Chess Tactics RPG – Mankind's greatest game finally gets a story mode!
• Pilotthings VR – Casual flight sim in Virtual Reality.
• Star Foxy VR – Less furry, more foxy.
• T-Rex Care and Feeding Book – Life-sized Augmented Reality Rex!
• Wall Candy - Space-saving arcade cabinets.
• Dreamcasters' Duel Comic Book – In which lucid dreamers control the collective consciousness, and then humanity...
• Robot Wranglin' Girls of the Post Apocalypse Coloring Book - Detailed junkyard mechs and their pin-up masters.
"I'd most like to see Chess Tactics RPG win," said Michael.
Michael Kelley is an award-winning game developer, text book writer, former adjunct professor, and current cancer fighter.
Contact
Michael Kelley
Nickel City Pixels, Inc.
(716) 683-5271
admin@mikejkelley.com
http://nickelcitypixels.com
