February 2017





Cancer Afflicted Video Game Developer Needs Your Help Deciding Which Game to Finish

Launches campaigns for 7 work-in-progress games simultaneously this March.
 
BUFFALO, N.Y. - Feb. 21, 2017 - PRLog -- Afflicted with blood cancer, developer Michael Kelley will run 7 video game crowdfunding campaigns simultaneously to see which work-in-progress he should see through to the end. Witness crowdfunding as it should be; not as a marketing gimmick for multi-million dollar reboots but a resource to fund unfinished, innovative, independent games.

Like other developers, Michael Kelley had a backlog of game ideas. He'd work on them a little at a time in-between teaching and authoring game development text books. Then, admitted to the emergency room with a bad cough, Michael was unexpectedly diagnosed with cancer. Michael needs a bone marrow transplant to live. But more than that, he needs to crowdfund his reason for living. Help support and get word out about:

Chess Tactics RPG – Mankind's greatest game finally gets a story mode!
Pilotthings VR – Casual flight sim in Virtual Reality.
Star Foxy VR – Less furry, more foxy.
T-Rex Care and Feeding Book – Life-sized Augmented Reality Rex!
Wall Candy - Space-saving arcade cabinets.
Dreamcasters' Duel Comic Book – In which lucid dreamers control the collective consciousness, and then humanity...
Robot Wranglin' Girls of the Post Apocalypse Coloring Book - Detailed junkyard mechs and their pin-up masters.

"I'd most like to see Chess Tactics RPG win," said Michael.

Michael Kelley is an award-winning game developer, text book writer, former adjunct professor, and current cancer fighter.

Contact
Michael Kelley
***@mikejkelley.com
