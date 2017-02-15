 
Industry News





Brighton Publishing releases "Dub's Misadventures" from author Dr. A.W. Sibley

"This brilliantly written work evokes memories, so powerful and boldly vivid, that by the end of the book, we feel as though we have been with Dub, Honey Gal, and Ring through all their adventures."
 
 
Dub's Misadventures
Dub's Misadventures
 
MESA, Ariz. - Feb. 21, 2017 - PRLog -- Synopsis: Dub's Misadventures continues the story of a lad from 'No man's land' in the Sabine River bottom. Along with his dog, Ring, and his filly, Honey Gal. Dub is on a camping trip celebrating his eleventh birthday. He is learning to live off the land and how to interact with some of the people he encounters along the way. After the temporary taste of freedom, he returns home to work on the family farm and attend school.

Fortune smiles the following year and he is allowed another birthday trip to the deep silent forest before school starts. While enjoying the companionship of his dog and horse, Dub explores some new territory. Instead of staying in the Sabine River bottom, he heads toward the Red River. Many opportunities arise for the trio to work cattle for pay. Other times were spent helping people for just a 'thank you.'

Immaturity and poor judgment cause Dub to trust the wrong people, and he is kidnapped. He escapes in unfamiliar country and must make his way back home with the help of Ring and Honey Gal. All his survival skills acquired in the past are put to use on this trip.

Along the way he is befriended by a couple who own a ranch. Dub stays long enough that the place begins to feel like home. Eventually, homesickness sets in and Dub heads toward his beloved 'No man's land' in the Sabine River bottom.

This is a heartwarming story of a red blooded American boy and his childhood with Honey Gal and Ring by his side.

Come with me down memory lane and let's enjoy a brief return to an era long past, of simpler times and simple pleasures.

"Reminiscent of the continuing Adventures of Tom Sawyer, this brilliantly written work evokes memories, so powerful and boldly vivid, that by the end of the book, we feel as though we have been with Dub, Honey Gal, and Ring through all their adventures," said Brighton Publishing. "A superb heartfelt portrayal of a young boy, that will tug at your heartstrings long after you have finished the book."

Dr. Sibley was born and raised in the small town of Negreet, Louisiana. After serving in the U.S. Army he attended McNeese State University in Lake Charles, Louisiana, and Loyola University in New Orleans where he obtained his Doctorate in Dentistry. He spent his career working as a country dentist in rural Louisiana. When not at the dental office, he enjoyed spending his off hours in the pursuit of various activities included farming, raising horses, cattle, developing land, hunting, fishing, and raising four children with his wife Margaret. He retired from dentistry and resides in Merryville, Louisiana.

His first published work "A Wolf Called Ring" was released in 2014, receiving much acclaim in the literary market, and even hailed as a modern day Mark Twain. His second work "A Filly Called Honey Gal" was released in 2015, followed by "A Wolf in God's Country" in 2016.

Dub's Misadventures is a continuation of The Wolf Series and the heartfelt story of Dub and his adventures.

Visit Dr. Sibley. at: www.docsibley.com

Don McGuire
***@brightonpublishing.com
