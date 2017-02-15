News By Tag
IQ® Car Wash Systems Pass The 5 Million Wash Mark
IQ owners have discovered that today's tech-savvy consumers appreciate the eco-friendly attributes of the IQ Car Wash System, which keeps them coming back for consistent and safe cleaning of their vehicles using less water, power, and chemicals.
The IQ uses state-of-the-
The IQ 2.0 is the latest generation of this revolutionary technology and design introduced in 2011. Lightweight construction, low cost of transport, ease of installation, simple preventive and corrective maintenance processes, and low-power electric motors driven by variable frequency drives offer car wash owners efficiency and durability.
"The IQ cleans better while consuming less," says Jon Jansky, D&S President and CEO. "We build every machine with pride, and we build them to last."
D&S Car Wash Equipment Company provides the professional car wash industry with innovative, quality products designed with simplicity and built to perform. Since 1972, D&S has worked to exceed its customers' expectations of quality, service, and value. D&S is passionate about producing the highest quality, most innovative and best performing brands in the industry. For more information about the IQ 2.0, visit http://www.dscarwash.com or call 800-844-3442.
Drew Dressler
***@dscarwash.com
