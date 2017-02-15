 
Industry News





February 2017
IQ® Car Wash Systems Pass The 5 Million Wash Mark

 
ST. LOUIS - Feb. 21, 2017 - PRLog -- The IQ® In Bay Automatic Car Wash System by D&S Car Wash Equipment Company has surpassed the 5 MILLION wash mark. With over 226 IQ Systems now in operation in car washes and auto dealerships across the US and Canada, wash counts continue to grow rapidly.

IQ owners have discovered that today's tech-savvy consumers appreciate the eco-friendly attributes of the IQ Car Wash System, which keeps them coming back for consistent and safe cleaning of their vehicles using less water, power, and chemicals.

The IQ uses state-of-the-art vehicle profiling technology with 3-D scanning to create a profile of every vehicle being washed. This profile generates a unique "map" to effectively and efficiently guide the IQ during the wash process.

The IQ 2.0 is the latest generation of this revolutionary technology and design introduced in 2011. Lightweight construction, low cost of transport, ease of installation, simple preventive and corrective maintenance processes, and low-power electric motors driven by variable frequency drives offer car wash owners efficiency and durability.

"The IQ cleans better while consuming less," says Jon Jansky, D&S President and CEO. "We build every machine with pride, and we build them to last."

D&S Car Wash Equipment Company provides the professional car wash industry with innovative, quality products designed with simplicity and built to perform. Since 1972, D&S has worked to exceed its customers' expectations of quality, service, and value. D&S is passionate about producing the highest quality, most innovative and best performing brands in the industry. For more information about the IQ 2.0, visit http://www.dscarwash.com or call 800-844-3442.

Drew Dressler
Source:D&S Car Wash Equipment Company
Tags:Investor, Convenience Store, Auto Dealership
Industry:Automotive
Location:St. Louis - Missouri - United States
