The Advent of Disruptive Transport Infrastructure for Queensland
In the next decade, advances in autonomous driving technology are expected to change not only driving itself, but the idea of car ownership. The move towards ridesharing through services such as Uber and GoCatch has already transformed traditional transport services, offering increased freedom and flexibility from public transport. Autonomous vehicles will further compound this change, as road and urban grids undergo a wholesale transformation.
A move towards sustainable urban mobility, autonomous vehicles would prove safer and reduce pollution and congestion. Rates of personal vehicle ownership would also drop dramatically. The first highly to fully automated vehicles are predicted to be on the market between 2020 and 2025.
The Queensland Government has also invested in other solutions for congested transport networks through infrastructure projects. The Cross River Rail project is the State Government's highest priority infrastructure project and the key to unlocking rail capacity throughout the South East Queensland rail network.
The Inland Rail, a strategic project that will move freight transport off overcrowded roads and provide a vital link between Queensland and Southern Australia, including Perth and Adelaide. The Inland Rail will have wider benefits for other Australian states, allowing freight travelling from Brisbane to Melbourne to bypass the busy Sydney network.
The 8th Annual Queensland Transport Infrastructure Conference 2017 will draw together expert transport industry professionals to address urgent issues and solutions to Queensland's transport infrastructure in the face of a disruptive technology future.
The Queensland Transport Infrastructure Conference will discuss the impact of car sharing and self-driving vehicles on future mobility.
The Conference will also see a panel discussion on reshaping the future of cities with autonomous vehicles. Panellists will address key topics such as how autonomous vehicles may become more mainstream and widely adopted, investigating the impacts of autonomous vehicles on the urban landscape and the aspect of insurance and legislation of autonomous vehicles.
Head of Public Policy and Expansion at GoCatch, Chad Hardy will look at Australia embracing disruptive technology such as ride sharing.
The 8th Annual Queensland Transport Infrastructure Conference 2017
