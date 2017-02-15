Thrivous Upgrades Clarity with Bioavailable Vitamin B Complex

End

-- Thrivous, a human enhancement company, has upgraded Clarity, the daily nootropic, to include bioavailable Vitamin B Complex. Clarity is a cognitive enhancement supplement that Thrivous developed to improve focus, memory, and mood. Thrivous designed formula 2 of Clarity to support brain function and complement other nootropics that Thrivous developed and brought to market since launching the previous formula."I'm excited to announce Clarity formula 2," said Lincoln Cannon, CEO at Thrivous. "Thrivous has expanded its line of nootropics to offer superior supplementation strategies for some of the ingredients that were in Clarity formula 1. So now we can combine the nootropic benefits of Clarity's main ingredients, Bacopa and Rhodiola, with the brain function support benefits of Vitamin B Complex."Guided by science, Thrivous identifies nootropics with the greatest potential to promote mental performance beyond what can be achieved through traditional lifestyle choices alone. Clarity contains ingredients at concentrations and amounts based on high levels of evidence for notable effect from peer-reviewed, double-blind, placebo-controlled studies on humans.Thrivous makes Clarity from substances in the human diet, including vitamins, minerals, and herbs. It does not contain substances derived from animals. All ingredients and capsules are vegan.Clarity now includes Vitamin B Complex to support brain function. Thrivous carefully selected bioavailable forms of the B Vitamins. For example, L-5-Methyltetrahydrofolate is a B9 vitamer that may be more effective than typical Folic Acid, particularly for persons with the MTHFR gene mutation. Adenosylcobalamin and Methylcobalamin are B12 vitamers that may be more effective than Cyanocobalamin. And Sulbutiamine is a dimer of B1 that may traverse the blood-brain barrier better than other forms of Thiamin.Clarity continues to include Bacopa, Rhodiola, and Zinc, with clinical doses of their primary bioactive constituents. The recommended serving of two capsules provides 150 mg bacoside (from 600 mg of Bacopa Monnieri), 6 mg salidroside (from 300 mg of Rhodiola Rosea), and 11 mg of Zinc (100% of the daily recommended value). At these dosages, Bacopa may increase memory, Rhodiola may improve focus and mood, and Zinc may support mood.Thrivous publishes the Clarity formula openly and completely, and strives to improve the formula continuously. This contrasts sharply with the practices of many vendors, who hide their product formulas behind proprietary blends. The open-source formula identifies all ingredients and their dosages, which is the only way for consumers to know what and how much they are using, so that they may make good decisions. Because science is never finished, Thrivous continuously monitors and reviews new studies, consults with its advisor board of physicians and scientists, and updates the Clarity formula accordingly.Thrivous publishes a certificate of analysis and quality for Clarity, sharing all test results from suppliers and manufacturers. This is exceptional among vendors, who often withhold test results or make them difficult to find. Suppliers subject each ingredient to stringent quality testing, including identity, potency, microbial, heavy metals, and other testing as appropriate prior to release for manufacturing. Manufacturers follow strict GMP regulation from the FDA in audited and certified facilities. They monitor production and test finished product to ensure quality prior to release for shipping.The original Clarity formula included Ginkgo, Ginseng, and L-Theanine. To facilitate superior supplementation strategies, Thrivous has moved Ginkgo into Alpha, Ginseng into Surge, and L-Theanine into both Surge and Serenity.Ginkgo Biloba is now available in Alpha, the extended daily nootropic. Alpha combines ingredients that lend themselves to long-term nootropic effect via single or multiple daily doses. Moving Ginkgo from Clarity to Alpha enables greater flexibility in Ginkgo supplementation strategy for Thrivous customers.Panax Ginseng is now available in Surge, which Thrivous designed to increase energy and focus. Surge combines ingredients that lend themselves to acute supplementation, occasional rather than daily use, to preserve a greater nootropic effect over time. Clinical studies also indicate that Ginseng may complement the nootropic effect of Caffeine, which is one of the other ingredients in Surge. Moving Ginseng from Clarity to Surge increases the overall value of Ginseng supplementation for Thrivous customers.L-Theanine is now available in both Surge and Serenity, the nightly nootropic. Clinical studies indicate that L-Theanine may mitigate the side effects that some people experience with Caffeine, thereby improving the effect of Surge. In addition, when supplemented without a stimulant, L-Theanine may promote relaxation, thereby facilitating the function of Serenity, which Thrivous designed to promote calm, sleep, and next-day focus. Moving L-Theanine from Clarity to both Surge and Serenity improves the targeting of L-Theanine supplementation for Thrivous customers.Statements in this press release have not been evaluated by the FDA. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Consult a physician before and during use.Thrivous is a human enhancement company. 