PODS® Wisconsin Offers Tips for Spring Renovations, Now a $300 Billion Industry

Contact

Consortium media

***@consortium- media.com Consortium media

End

-- Springtime is the season for new beginnings, flowers blooming, and temperatures rising, so is it any wonder that spring is the season for renovation? The home remodeling business is booming again; it's now a $300 billion industry. A recent study showed the number of homeowners who reported completing two home maintenance and repair projects increased nearly 12 percent in the past 12 months -- and the number of homeowners intending to perform more home maintenance doubled.Homeowners are looking to spruce up their current houses but are also looking ahead: to the future for resale value from these improvements.The small renovations that will pay off the most for your home resale value -- the most "bang for your buck" -- in 2017 are installing loose-fill fiberglass insulation in the attic, replacing front doors and minor kitchen remodels, according to Remodeling Magazine's "Cost vs. Value" report.However, the renovation projects that appeal to potential buyers are a bit more glamorous (and still functional): Kitchen upgrades, bathroom renovations, new wood flooring, and the addition of a new bathroom.Remember these tips before you start your springtime renovations:as much as you can before any work gets started and establish a "dream" price for all renovations ahead of time. Try to stick to your plan and budget throughout while continuing to compare prices.so your space is still livable during renovations and pack away your valuables before work begins. Rent a PODS container or storage unit for extraneous pieces of furniture, pictures, or knickknacks. PODS containers can remain on the property for easy access to household items.. Putting your renovations on hold can give you time to save up more money and avoid hasty mistakes. Pack, store, renovate at your own pace.How PODS unique containers and services can help.PODS moving and storage methods provide unique and effective ways to help ease the disruption of home renovations.n Storage to match your priorities: We can deliver a storage container to the location of your remodeling projectn Storage on your schedule: Load your storage container as you need to clear our space for your projectn Comfort and accessibility:Keep your container on-site for immediate access. Or PODS can keep the container in one of their many Storage Centers.n End of project ease: When you're done unloading your container, PODS will pick up the empty container."PODS is the perfect solution to your home renovating needs," said John Hudson, managing partner of PODS Wisconsin. "A PODS container gives home-owners enough space to store belongings on site or in a storage center without disrupting daily life and while putting the main focus on a smooth transition before, during, and after renovations."PODS Wisconsin is a large independently-owned franchise of PODS Enterprises, LLC, and is the leading provider of moving and storage services to residents and businesses throughout the greater Wisconsin area.PODSis a leader in the moving and storage industry providing both residential and commercial services in 46 U.S. states, Canada, Australia and the UK. Founded in 1998, PODS pioneered the portable moving and storage industry now preferred by many customers' increasingly active and mobile lifestyles. To date, the PODS network has completed more than 600,000 long-distance moves, exceeded 3 million deliveries and has more than 160,000 PODS containers in service.