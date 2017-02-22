News By Tag
An action-packed SF thriller with a real-life eerie twist
In Mathematics of Eternity, Joe Ballen has lost both his legs and an arm in a space accident. He's been forced to give up a career he loved and now flies cabs in flooded-out Baltimore. This being 2143, Joe is fitted out with state-of-the-
David admits to experiencing similar feelings as, halfway through writing the book, he suffered a partial foot amputation. He completed the final part of the novel whilst recovering from surgery. "It was a very dark, depressing time for me. When I was creating the character of Joe, it never occurred to me I might one day end up in a similar situation." Everything that David loved--hiking, camping and swimming–was lost.
But two years later his foot has almost healed, he's walking again and back rebuilding his strength--confounding the expectations of medical staff who recommended a below-knee amputation. David credits his writing with helping him get through the tough times. "Writing kept me going. I was stuck on a couch with my legs up for over eight months. I'd have gone crazy if I couldn't write."
Readers will have to the chance to spend plenty of time with Joe as David has at least another three installments planned in the Mathematics of Eternity series. "They say write what you know, but I think for future books I'll be quite happy for the research to be theoretical only!"
Book 1 is available in paperback and ebook from Amazon. More information is available at www.davidmkelly.net/
About David M. Kelly
David M. Kelly is a writer of speculative fiction. His short story collection, Dead Reckoning And Other Stories was published in 2015. Mathematics of Eternity is his first novel. He has been published in Canadian science fiction magazine Neo-opsis and blogs about science, space, and technology at www.davidmkelly.net.
