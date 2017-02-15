News By Tag
Tim Rozelle Joins the Employee Benefits Litigation Team of Trucker Huss
Prior to joining Trucker Huss, Tim worked with an ERISA litigation law firm and his experience working with employees gives him a unique perspective and approach to ERISA litigation and employee benefits matters on behalf of employers.
"We are delighted to welcome Tim to our ERISA litigation team. He has an excellent depth of knowledge and brings a helpful insight from his previous experience. We are continuing to expand our employee benefits practice to serve our clients in California and throughout the U.S," said Brad Huss, Co-founding Director of Trucker Huss.
About Trucker Huss
Trucker Huss is the largest employee benefits specialty law firm headquartered on the West Coast. Our in-depth knowledge and breadth of experience on all issues confronting benefit plans, plan sponsors, and plan fiduciaries translate into real-world, practical solutions for our clients—backed by the resources to handle the most complex or the most straightforward assignments. For more information, visit http://www.truckerhuss.com/
Contact
Sara Van Dusen
***@sarasource.com
