LUMA- Luxury Matchmaking Comes To Houston, TX

 
HOUSTON - Feb. 21, 2017 - PRLog -- LUMA is an elite Luxury Matchmaking Firm that assists single Executives and Professionals in developing long term relationships. LUMA was established in 2010 by April Davis, who has since expanded its services to more than 20 cities across the US.

LUMA offers two membership options; Premium membership and free membership.

Free members will gain admittance to LUMA's database of 20,000 singles. Entry to the free database doesn't guarantee a match, but does provide the chance to be paired with an exclusive Premium Client.

Premium membership includes a personalized matchmaking experience that is guided by a LUMA Matchmaker. Each Matchmaker is a certified Life Coach and provides Date Coaching to help clients put their best foot forward. The Matchmakers get to know their client's personality traits and desires, and then matches them with an eligible match.

Premium services can range anywhere from $2800 to $50,000. With an 83% success rate, LUMA- Luxury Matchmaking is dedicated to helping clientele attract, meet and keep successful long term relationships.

For more information about LUMA- Luxury Matchmaking, visit www.lumasearch.com or call 1-844-822-5862.

LUMA, Luxury Matchmaking
***@lumasearch.com
