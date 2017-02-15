 
2008 Obama Inaugural Cookie $175

Authentic commissioned 8 year old cookie commemorates Obama inauguration
 
NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. - Feb. 21, 2017 - PRLog -- President Obama is gone but not forgotten. eBay sells gorilla shaped Cheetos, toasted cheese sandwiches with the Pope burned into the bread, and now... an 8 year old cookie for $175!  Yes, it is a large cookie, but the main attraction is that it is an authentic cookie baked for the 2009 inaugural dinner of Barak Obama, preserved in the original packaging and showing a beautiful US Capital dome with Obama's name and 2009 also decorated onto a dark blue field. The Hollywood crowd may be interested in saving this unique item, but the listing on eBay clearly states it will not be sold to Lena Dunham, due to the concern that she actually may eat the aged confection. One can assume that for $175 the concern for Ms. Dunham's health would be overlooked.

How has the cookie held up? No mold or marks, it is actually quite attractive, though the cellophane is a bit dusty. Who keeps a cookie for 8 years or more? Maybe Obama fans, or diabetics who could not eat the cookie back then, and perhaps to protect it from those who might want to use it for target practice.

The bottom line is most or all of the other cookies are gone to waist, so this one is a reminder of those heady days back in 2009 when Washington and the world was filled with optimism for the new president. Is it really worth $175?  Only the final buyer can say, but it certainly is more interesting than an oddly shaped Cheeto. The cookie can be seen on the eBay website at: http://www.ebay.com/itm/112307271813?ssPageName=STRK:MESE...

