2008 Obama Inaugural Cookie $175
Authentic commissioned 8 year old cookie commemorates Obama inauguration
How has the cookie held up? No mold or marks, it is actually quite attractive, though the cellophane is a bit dusty. Who keeps a cookie for 8 years or more? Maybe Obama fans, or diabetics who could not eat the cookie back then, and perhaps to protect it from those who might want to use it for target practice.
The bottom line is most or all of the other cookies are gone to waist, so this one is a reminder of those heady days back in 2009 when Washington and the world was filled with optimism for the new president. Is it really worth $175? Only the final buyer can say, but it certainly is more interesting than an oddly shaped Cheeto. The cookie can be seen on the eBay website at: http://www.ebay.com/
